What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 167688 views
Myanmar's military government announced an amnesty for 6,100 prisoners on Independence Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Myanmar's military government has pardoned 6,134 prisoners, including 52 foreigners, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of independence. This happened amid preparations for the 2026 elections and ongoing armed confrontation.

Myanmar's military government announced an amnesty for 6,100 prisoners on Independence Day
Photo: AP

On Sunday, January 4, 2026, Myanmar's military government pardoned 6,134 prisoners to mark the 78th anniversary of the country's independence from Great Britain. The decree was issued by junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Among those pardoned are 52 foreigners who are to be immediately deported from the country after their release. For most other categories of prisoners, sentences were reduced by one-sixth, with the exception of those convicted of serious crimes: murder, rape, and drug offenses.

Myanmar's pro-military party leads in first stage of junta-controlled elections29.12.25, 09:40 • 3541 view

It remains unclear whether the amnesty included thousands of political prisoners detained after the 2021 coup. Human rights activists note that such releases are often conditional: if a former prisoner violates the law again (including participating in protests), they must serve not only a new term but also the remainder of the previous one.

Political context

The latest mass amnesty comes as the military government prepares for general elections scheduled for 2026. Critics of the regime and representatives of the opposition National Unity Government consider these steps an attempt by the junta to demonstrate humanity and legitimize its power in the eyes of the international community.

At the same time, armed confrontation continues in the country between the army and resistance forces. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 21,000 people remain in custody since the military seized power, including opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar detains 10,000 foreigners for online scams28.10.25, 10:08 • 5187 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Myanmar
Great Britain