Private plane crashes on Cape Cod, USA: pilot killed

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 4, 03:52 PM • 14443 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 25034 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 47366 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 33403 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 45608 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 53722 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 59126 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56050 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51264 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66561 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
86%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa TCR denied injury to man during escape attempt in OvidiopolJanuary 4, 03:36 PM • 3644 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 11752 views
Blackout schedules to continue in most regions on Monday - UkrenergoJanuary 4, 04:32 PM • 4418 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 13077 views
Russia reports that the "Energiya" plant caught fire in Yelets after a drone attackVideoJanuary 4, 06:50 PM • 8322 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 96125 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 114781 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 124034 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 260019 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 195973 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
Iran
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 13093 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 11771 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 13898 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 24005 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 71198 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Hill

Private plane crashes on Cape Cod, USA: pilot killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

On January 4, a small private plane crashed at Provincetown Municipal Airport, Massachusetts. The pilot, the only person on board, died at the scene; the airport is closed, and an investigation has been launched.

Private plane crashes on Cape Cod, USA: pilot killed

On Sunday afternoon, January 4, a small private plane crashed at Provincetown Municipal Airport (Massachusetts). As a result of the crash, the pilot, who was the only person on board, died at the scene. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to Provincetown city authorities, a fire broke out after the plane crashed. Fire department rescue units quickly extinguished the fire, but the pilot's life could not be saved. His identity is currently not being disclosed until relatives are notified.

Turkish military plane crash: body of last victim found in Georgia13.11.25, 15:32 • 3199 views

The airport, located southeast of Boston at the very tip of the Cape Cod peninsula, was immediately closed for arrivals and departures after the accident.

Investigation into the causes

The cause of the disaster remains unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an official investigation to establish the circumstances of the tragedy. Investigators will examine the technical condition of the aircraft, the pilot's actions, and weather conditions at the time of the accident.

Plane crashes during emergency landing in Mexico, fatalities reported16.12.25, 07:12 • 4462 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Associated Press
United States