Private plane crashes on Cape Cod, USA: pilot killed

On Sunday afternoon, January 4, a small private plane crashed at Provincetown Municipal Airport (Massachusetts). As a result of the crash, the pilot, who was the only person on board, died at the scene. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to Provincetown city authorities, a fire broke out after the plane crashed. Fire department rescue units quickly extinguished the fire, but the pilot's life could not be saved. His identity is currently not being disclosed until relatives are notified.

The airport, located southeast of Boston at the very tip of the Cape Cod peninsula, was immediately closed for arrivals and departures after the accident.

Investigation into the causes

The cause of the disaster remains unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an official investigation to establish the circumstances of the tragedy. Investigators will examine the technical condition of the aircraft, the pilot's actions, and weather conditions at the time of the accident.

