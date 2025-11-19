Erdogan and Zelenskyy's meeting has begun in Turkey
Kyiv • UNN
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an official ceremony. Zelenskyy also visited Anıtkabir and laid a wreath at Atatürk's mausoleum.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an official ceremony.
President Erdoğan met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex.
According to media reports, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visited Anıtkabir as part of his official engagements.
Zelenskyy and his entourage passed the National Pact Tower and arrived at the mausoleum of the Great Leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy laid a wreath at Atatürk's mausoleum and honored Atatürk's memory with a minute of silence.
