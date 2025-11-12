Russia says it is ready for "Istanbul" talks with Ukraine, but Kyiv is not responding

Russia is ready to continue direct negotiations with Ukraine. This was stated by the temporary chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Turkey, Oleksiy Ivanov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to the diplomat, the Russian side has repeatedly emphasized that it is ready "to continue direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side, with the Ukrainian delegation."

And also our Turkish partners invariably emphasize that the Istanbul platform remains at our disposal, these doors remain open for us. If political will is shown by Kyiv, we are ready for such negotiations at any moment - said Ivanov.

He noted that the Russian side, during previous rounds of negotiations, submitted its proposals.

""A whole series of initiatives were voiced, including the creation of three online working groups. Unfortunately, so far we have not received a positive reaction to these initiatives from the Ukrainian side," the Russian politician summarized.

In September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after talking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that they were both not yet ready for a meeting.

