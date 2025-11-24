Erdogan spoke with Putin: agreed to intensify contacts on the Ukrainian dossier at various levels - Kremlin

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 1014 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 5552 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 6788 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 7032 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 6922 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 6196 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 9076 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 10846 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 10340 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 8872 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
68%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8November 24, 05:08 AM • 33224 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 20830 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 16934 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details08:21 AM • 13599 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 13082 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 982 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 5488 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 34745 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 60632 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 138119 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 17136 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 21034 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 39319 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 49853 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 51529 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Marder (infantry fighting vehicle)
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post

Erdogan spoke with Putin: agreed to intensify contacts on the Ukrainian dossier at various levels - Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1640 views

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, including American proposals for a peaceful settlement. The Turkish president expressed his readiness to facilitate the negotiation process by providing the Istanbul platform.

Erdogan spoke with Putin: agreed to intensify contacts on the Ukrainian dossier at various levels - Kremlin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As reported by the Kremlin, the leaders exchanged views on "the situation around Ukraine, including in the context of American proposals for a peaceful settlement," and also "agreed to intensify Russian-Turkish contacts on the Ukrainian dossier at various levels," UNN reports.

Details

As stated in the message, Putin and Erdogan exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine, including in the context of American proposals for a peaceful settlement.

The Russian dictator noted that these proposals, in the version they reviewed, are in line with the discussions at the Russian-American meeting in Alaska and, in principle, can form the basis of a final peaceful settlement.

In turn, Erdogan expressed his intention to provide all possible assistance to the negotiation process and his readiness to continue providing the Istanbul platform for this purpose.

It was agreed to intensify Russian-Turkish contacts on the Ukrainian dossier at various levels

- reported the Kremlin.

Recall

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to the framework of a US-brokered peace deal."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint work of the teams.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Reuters
Donald Trump
France
Great Britain
Germany
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine