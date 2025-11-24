Erdogan spoke with Putin: agreed to intensify contacts on the Ukrainian dossier at various levels - Kremlin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As reported by the Kremlin, the leaders exchanged views on "the situation around Ukraine, including in the context of American proposals for a peaceful settlement," and also "agreed to intensify Russian-Turkish contacts on the Ukrainian dossier at various levels," UNN reports.

Details

As stated in the message, Putin and Erdogan exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine, including in the context of American proposals for a peaceful settlement.

The Russian dictator noted that these proposals, in the version they reviewed, are in line with the discussions at the Russian-American meeting in Alaska and, in principle, can form the basis of a final peaceful settlement.

In turn, Erdogan expressed his intention to provide all possible assistance to the negotiation process and his readiness to continue providing the Istanbul platform for this purpose.

It was agreed to intensify Russian-Turkish contacts on the Ukrainian dossier at various levels - reported the Kremlin.

Recall

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to the framework of a US-brokered peace deal."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint work of the teams.