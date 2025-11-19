Zelenskyy congratulates Rinkēvičs on Latvia's Independence Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs on Latvia's Independence Day. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on the social network X.

I sincerely congratulate President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs and the entire Latvian people on Independence Day! - wrote Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine is grateful for Latvia's unwavering support, concern, and active position "as we continue to work side-by-side for guaranteed peace and security in Europe."

Recall

On Wednesday, November 19, President Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The purpose of the visit is to use growing US pressure on Moscow to resume diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia.

Ukraine and Latvia signed a Memorandum on defense-industrial cooperation