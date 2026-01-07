US announces seizure of second 'shadow fleet' oil tanker in Caribbean Sea

$42.560.14
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 11791 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 16475 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 18767 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 19520 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 16624 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 16064 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30320 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52757 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 146942 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Popular news
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 12049 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 12937 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 27888 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 17979 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 11429 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 10082 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 11627 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 16475 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 65197 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 102722 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
France
Venezuela
Paris
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 36711 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 56506 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 99121 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 90744 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 85317 views
US announces seizure of second 'shadow fleet' oil tanker in Caribbean Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The US detained the tanker Sophia in the Caribbean Sea, which was reportedly transporting oil from Venezuela in violation of the embargo. This is the second sanctioned tanker seized by the US.

US announces seizure of second 'shadow fleet' oil tanker in Caribbean Sea

The US has seized a second sanctioned oil tanker, Sophia, from the "shadow fleet," this time in the Caribbean Sea, according to the US Southern Command, UNN writes.

Details

"This morning, the U.S. Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, detained a stateless, sanctioned 'shadow fleet' motor tanker without incident. The intercepted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activity in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting the M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition," the U.S. Southern Command announced on X.

The statement said: "Through Operation Southern Spear, the U.S. Department of Defense is unwavering in its mission to stop illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere. We will protect our Homeland and restore security and strength throughout the Americas."

"This morning, U.S. authorities seized two vessels: the Bella 1 in the North Atlantic, for which a federal warrant had been issued, and the Sophia in the Caribbean, which was transporting oil from Venezuela in violation of the embargo. There were no casualties among U.S. military personnel," CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported on X, citing sources.

US announces seizure of Russian tanker in Atlantic07.01.26, 16:01 • 1790 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
United States Department of Defense
Venezuela
United States