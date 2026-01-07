US announces seizure of second 'shadow fleet' oil tanker in Caribbean Sea

The US has seized a second sanctioned oil tanker, Sophia, from the "shadow fleet," this time in the Caribbean Sea, according to the US Southern Command, UNN writes.

Details

"This morning, the U.S. Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, detained a stateless, sanctioned 'shadow fleet' motor tanker without incident. The intercepted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activity in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting the M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition," the U.S. Southern Command announced on X.

The statement said: "Through Operation Southern Spear, the U.S. Department of Defense is unwavering in its mission to stop illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere. We will protect our Homeland and restore security and strength throughout the Americas."

"This morning, U.S. authorities seized two vessels: the Bella 1 in the North Atlantic, for which a federal warrant had been issued, and the Sophia in the Caribbean, which was transporting oil from Venezuela in violation of the embargo. There were no casualties among U.S. military personnel," CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported on X, citing sources.

