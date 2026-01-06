$42.290.12
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 7844 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 56730 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 51141 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 47649 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 55743 views
14 media workers detained in Venezuela while covering protests in Caracas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The National Union of Press Workers of Venezuela reported the detention of 14 media representatives in Caracas while covering a march. 11 of them worked for international media, 3 for national publications.

14 media workers detained in Venezuela while covering protests in Caracas
Photo: Reuters

The National Union of Press Workers of Venezuela (SNTP) reported the detention of at least 14 media representatives in Caracas. The incidents occurred while journalists were performing their professional duties – covering a march in support of the ousted Nicolás Maduro and the swearing-in ceremony of the country's new legislative body. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the SNTP, among those detained were 11 individuals working for international media and three representatives of national publications. The journalists were held by security forces on Monday evening.

Reuters and other major media holdings, such as AP, AFP, and CNN, sent inquiries to the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Communications of Venezuela, but official authorities have so far refrained from commenting on the reasons for the mass detentions of the press.

Release and deportation

Subsequently, the SNTP association published information on the X network that all 14 media workers had been released from custody. However, one foreign journalist (whose name and nationality are not disclosed for security reasons) was immediately deported from the country.

The situation with freedom of speech in Caracas remains critical amid the political instability that arose after Maduro's removal from power and the transfer of authority to the interim government. 

Stepan Haftko

