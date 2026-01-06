14 media workers detained in Venezuela while covering protests in Caracas

Photo: Reuters

The National Union of Press Workers of Venezuela (SNTP) reported the detention of at least 14 media representatives in Caracas. The incidents occurred while journalists were performing their professional duties – covering a march in support of the ousted Nicolás Maduro and the swearing-in ceremony of the country's new legislative body. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the SNTP, among those detained were 11 individuals working for international media and three representatives of national publications. The journalists were held by security forces on Monday evening.

Reuters and other major media holdings, such as AP, AFP, and CNN, sent inquiries to the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Communications of Venezuela, but official authorities have so far refrained from commenting on the reasons for the mass detentions of the press.

Release and deportation

Subsequently, the SNTP association published information on the X network that all 14 media workers had been released from custody. However, one foreign journalist (whose name and nationality are not disclosed for security reasons) was immediately deported from the country.

The situation with freedom of speech in Caracas remains critical amid the political instability that arose after Maduro's removal from power and the transfer of authority to the interim government.

