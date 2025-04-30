Diia.City residents have already declared over UAH 3 billion in income tax this year - Kravchenko

Residents of the special legal regime Diia.City have declared more than UAH 3 billion in income tax since the beginning of 2025. The head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko wrote about this in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"I met with representatives of Diia.City United. This is a business association that unites product technology companies of Diia.City residents. Last year, Diia.City residents paid UAH 16.8 billion in taxes to the budget. This year, they have already declared more than UAH 3 billion in income tax," Kravchenko said.

Kravchenko also noted that he had a productive and frank conversation about the real requests and problems that concern the IT business.

"Such dialogue should be constant in order to remove all obstacles that hinder systemic changes," the head of the State Tax Service added.

Kravchenko outlined the most pressing topics:

taxation of virtual assets - the first step towards regulating the crypto market. It is about ensuring legal certainty, protecting the rights of market participants, promoting the development of innovative technologies and attracting investment;

taxation of income received through online platforms - building a system of control over trade on the Internet without automatic access of tax authorities to bank accounts of individuals;

VAT taxation of IT services, which, according to Kravchenko, is a complex issue that requires a comprehensive solution.

