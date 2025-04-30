Diia.City residents have already declared over UAH 3 billion in income tax this year - Kravchenko

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11238 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35628 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65201 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 114833 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69426 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216023 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160852 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114340 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137477 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107637 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2m/s
34%
752 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Publications

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28359 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 114833 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103310 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136529 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 216023 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1144 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 4948 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22265 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53916 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 87972 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Diia.City residents have already declared over UAH 3 billion in income tax this year - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3280 views

Diia.City residents have declared over UAH 3 billion in income tax since the beginning of 2025. Last year, they paid UAH 16.8 billion in taxes to the budget.

Diia.City residents have already declared over UAH 3 billion in income tax this year - Kravchenko

Residents of the special legal regime Diia.City have declared more than UAH 3 billion in income tax since the beginning of 2025. The head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko wrote about this in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details 

"I met with representatives of Diia.City United. This is a business association that unites product technology companies of Diia.City residents. Last year, Diia.City residents paid UAH 16.8 billion in taxes to the budget. This year, they have already declared more than UAH 3 billion in income tax," Kravchenko said.

Kravchenko also noted that he had a productive and frank conversation about the real requests and problems that concern the IT business. 

Kravchenko: tax authorities' access to banking secrecy within the country will be possible if the law is adopted28.04.25, 12:19 • 5472 views

"Such dialogue should be constant in order to remove all obstacles that hinder systemic changes," the head of the State Tax Service added.

Kravchenko outlined the most pressing topics: 

  • taxation of virtual assets - the first step towards regulating the crypto market. It is about ensuring legal certainty, protecting the rights of market participants, promoting the development of innovative technologies and attracting investment;
    • taxation of income received through online platforms - building a system of control over trade on the Internet without automatic access of tax authorities to bank accounts of individuals;
      • VAT taxation of IT services, which, according to Kravchenko, is a complex issue that requires a comprehensive solution. 

        Ukrainian OnlyFans models earned over $100 million in two years – Kravchenko28.04.25, 12:58 • 6102 views

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        EconomyTechnologies
        Ruslan Kravchenko
        Brent
        $62.84
        Bitcoin
        $95,182.70
        S&P 500
        $5,561.16
        Tesla
        $285.80
        Газ TTF
        $32.46
        Золото
        $3,308.16
        Ethereum
        $1,775.91