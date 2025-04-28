$41.750.06
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian OnlyFans models earned over $100 million in two years – Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

• 2340 views

 • 2340 views

Ukrainian OnlyFans models earned $111 million in 2020-2022. The State Tax Service received data on 5435 Ukrainians who received income from the platform.

Ukrainian OnlyFans models earned over $100 million in two years – Kravchenko

Ukrainian models of the OnlyFans platform earned $111 million in 2020-2022. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, in an interview with Economic Pravda, reports UNN.  

606 (tax) audits are ongoing, with another 346 documentary audits planned. Taxpayers are appealing the UAH 14.5 million they were charged in administrative and judicial proceedings. The amount of debt as a result of the audits is UAH 14.7 million. The total amount of income paid to these individuals is $111 million

- said Kravchenko.

According to the State Tax Service, in 2020-2022, 5,435 Ukrainians received income from posting content on OnlyFans. In total, they had 7,036 registered accounts (the platform allows you to register several accounts per person).

Blocking Ukrainian pages on OnlyFans due to debt: Kravchenko said whether there were such appeals from the State Tax Service28.04.25, 10:07 • 2576 views

In September 2024, the State Tax Service received data on these Ukrainians as part of the exchange of tax information with Great Britain, where Fenix International Ltd, which owns OnlyFans, is registered. After receiving this data, Ukrainian tax authorities began sending requests to people who received income from this platform with a request to submit a declaration or with a requirement to pay tax.

According to Kravchenko, a total of 5,126 such requests were sent. Some of the OnlyFans models decided to voluntarily submit a declaration and pay taxes.  

748 people submitted tax returns. The amount of income they declared is UAH 356 million

- said Kravchenko.

According to Kravchenko, some OnlyFans models have registered as sole proprietors and pay a single tax. At the same time, some of these people declare income as individuals, and therefore pay 18% income tax and 1.5% military tax (from 2025, the rate of this tax will increase to 5%).

The State Tax Service received data on more than 5,000 individuals with OnlyFans accounts - Kravchenko28.04.25, 09:27 • 2162 views

In some cases, models could cooperate with OnlyFans agencies and receive "in hand" only about 20% of the income transferred by the platform. The rest was taken by the agency as payment for its services.

Therefore, the amount of tax that the State Tax Service requires from them may be equal to the amount of actual income received by such models.  

Kravchenko advises in such cases to provide the tax authorities with additional data and information that confirms that they received less income.  

If someone received less than the tax office calculates, you need to provide all the documents that confirm this. We will objectively and transparently consider each situation. If there are complaints or unresolved issues, let's resolve them out of court

- he added.

In Ukraine, six sentences have been handed down for working on OnlyFans in 3 years17.03.25, 15:16 • 272393 views

Supplement

Last year, the parliamentary committee on law enforcement supported draft law No. 12191 on "decriminalization of pornography" by 11 votes "for". The document should amend Article 301 of the Criminal Code regarding the storage and distribution of content of an intimate nature.  

People's Deputy Zheleznyak explained that it is about the decriminalization of pornography, because it is legalized, and Ukraine has been collecting millions in taxes from the same OnlyFans for a couple of years.  

The MP briefly explained what is expected: 

We are simply amending Article 301 of the Criminal Code so that adults are not thrown into prison for 3-5 years for filming and distributing videos of an intimate nature . That's all.

In January of this year, the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the National Police does not support the initiative to decriminalize pornography. Vyhivskyi noted that the draft law needs to be finalized and contradicts some laws.

He reported that in 2024, almost 2,000 criminal offenses were registered under Art. 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Child Pornography).

All this legalization will lead to the fact that all this will be available to adults. Now there is a war and the Russians are destabilizing the situation with various cyber attacks, hybrid attacks, so this may become an additional area for their speculation

- Vyhivskyi believes.

Also, in his opinion, this will have a negative impact on moral values, especially children.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
United Kingdom
Ukraine
