Blocking Ukrainian pages on OnlyFans due to debt: Kravchenko said whether there were such appeals from the State Tax Service

The State Tax Service did not ask Fenix International Ltd, which owns OnlyFans, to block the pages of Ukrainians who have tax debts. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Administration Ruslan Kravchenko in an interview with Economic Truth, reports UNN.

When asked whether the State Tax Administration had contacted Fenix International Ltd, which owns OnlyFans, asking to block the pages of Ukrainians who have tax debts, Kravchenko replied: "I didn't contact".

Kravchenko also commented on whether the tax authorities plan to contact.

I am sure that all business entities that have received income will pay tax either voluntarily, or after a court, or after documentary audits. We must implement the strategy of reforming the State Tax Service, which provides for increasing trust and increasing voluntary tax payment, - said Kravchenko.

It should be noted that there is some ambiguity with OnlyFans in Ukraine. After all, on the one hand, the state recognizes as a crime the placement of content that is mostly placed on OnlyFans. On the other hand, the state asks to pay taxes on income derived from such criminal activity.

When asked what these people should do, the head of the State Tax Service replied: "I am not a pre-trial investigation body, I am the head of the State Tax Service. I have information that residents of Ukraine receive income and, according to the law, they must pay tax. Some of these people have registered as sole proprietors and pay voluntary taxes."

Kravchenko noted that Ukrainians can work as sole proprietors if they stay within the limits and choose the correct KVED (type of economic activity).

To a clarifying question, if a person submits a declaration of income received from the placement of pornographic content, will they not fall under Article 209 of the Criminal Code "Legalization of income obtained by criminal means", Kravchenko replied: "I cannot comment on this information, because I am not vested with the function of a pre-trial investigation body. I have no right to register criminal proceedings. I am not an expert in everything. I am executing the law."

The publication notes that the tax authorities cooperate with law enforcement agencies in this context and, for example,

Kravchenko noted that the BEB is a separate body.

"I have no right to comment on their activities," said Kravchenko.

In addition, Kravchenko commented on the information that databases about Ukrainians can be freely purchased for $400.

Persons who sell and "leak" this information must be held criminally liable. If there is information that it is someone from the tax office, then my reaction will be very quick and harsh. I will cooperate with every pre-trial investigation body that will investigate these facts, - Kravchenko stressed.

Addition

Last year, the parliamentary committee on law enforcement supported draft law No. 12191 on "decriminalization of pornography" with 11 votes in favor. The document should amend Article 301 of the Criminal Code regarding the storage and distribution of content of an intimate nature.

People's Deputy Zheleznyak explained that it is about the decriminalization of pornography, because it is legalized, and Ukraine has been collecting millions of taxes from the same OnlyFans for a couple of years.

People's Deputy briefly said what is expected: "We are simply changing Article 301 of the Criminal Code so that adults are not thrown in prison for 3-5 years for filming and distributing videos of an intimate nature. That's all."

In January of this year, the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that the National Police does not support the initiative to decriminalize pornography. Vyhivskyi noted that the draft law needs to be revised and contradicts some laws.

He reported that in 2024, almost 2,000 criminal offenses were registered under Art. 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Child pornography).

"All this legalization will lead to the fact that all this will be available to adults. Now the war and the Russians are destabilizing the situation with various cyberattacks, hybrid attacks, so this may become an additional area for their speculation," Vyhivskyi believes.

Also, in his opinion, this will have a negative impact on moral values, in particular children.

