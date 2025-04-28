The State Tax Service received data on more than 5,000 individuals with OnlyFans accounts - Kravchenko

The State Tax Service has received information on 5,435 individuals who registered and used 7,036 accounts on OnlyFans in their activities. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda, reports UNN.

Kravchenko commented on the fact that in September 2024, the State Tax Service received data from the British tax authorities on all Ukrainians who received income on the OnlyFans platform.

We also receive data about Ukrainians from other countries. Why am I meeting with ambassadors? Because I want us to exchange information better and faster. For example, the Czech Republic reported that, according to their suspicions, a Ukrainian company illegally received 11.5 million euros during VAT refunds. We worked out this information together with law enforcement agencies. - Kravchenko said.

According to him, since Britain and other countries provide the State Tax Service with certain information, the tax authorities can use it and the state budget will receive even more money.

In Ukraine, six sentences have been handed down for working on OnlyFans in 3 years

We will get to those who are in the shadows or do not pay taxes - Kravchenko stressed.

When asked about how many Ukrainians who earned money on OnlyFans the tax authorities received information about, Kravchenko replied: "Regarding 5,435 individuals who registered and used 7,036 accounts in their activities. We conducted 759 documentary audits. The amount of monetary obligation is more than 250 million hryvnias."

Kravchenko said that another 346 documentary audits are planned.

606 inspections are ongoing, another 346 documentary inspections are planned. Taxpayers are appealing the 14.5 million hryvnias charged to them in administrative and judicial proceedings. The amount of debt based on the results of inspections is 14.7 million hryvnias. The total amount of income paid to these individuals is 111 million dollars - Kravchenko said.

The head of the tax office noted that 111 million dollars of income paid to individuals is from 2020 to 2022.

"We also sent 5,126 requests to taxpayers. 748 people filed tax returns. The amount of income declared by them is 356 million hryvnias," Kravchenko said.

In Ukraine, more than five thousand OnlyFans models earned almost $80 million in 2022

Kravchenko also commented on who initiated the request to Britain.

When asked whether someone in the State Tax Service saw that there was such a platform and decided to check how much money Ukrainians were earning there, Kravchenko replied: "Great Britain sent us the information."

The head of the tax office explained that individuals who receive income and are tax residents of Ukraine must pay taxes according to the law.

Also, regarding CFCs (controlled foreign companies - EP), it is necessary to file a declaration if they receive income abroad. We work in all areas where people should pay taxes - added Kravchenko.

Revised draft law on decriminalization of porn registered in the Rada: what it provides for