The tax office has started receiving data on people who systematically sell goods online
Kyiv • UNN
The State Tax Service has begun identifying citizens who sell goods online and receive funds into their accounts. It receives data from registrars of settlement operations and identifies those who are not registered as entrepreneurs or do not use registrars of settlement operations/software registrars of settlement operations.
Tax control measures have been supplemented with a new instrument. From now on, the State Tax Service constantly identifies citizens and taxpayers who sell goods via the Internet and receive money transfers for it
It is noted that from March 1 of this year, the State Tax Service receives information from the RRO Data Accounting System regarding:
- citizens who systematically receive funds to their own accounts for goods sold, that is, they are actually engaged in entrepreneurial activity without state registration;
- individuals - entrepreneurs who also receive funds to their accounts, while not having registered RRO/PRRO, thus violating the requirements regarding the procedure for conducting settlements, etc.
The State Tax Service is primarily aimed at preventing and preventing violations that may arise in taxpayers and citizens due to the incorrect organization of business operations, and does not aim only at applying financial (penal) sanctions. In just the first 20 days of March, the State Tax Service identified tens of thousands of taxpayers and citizens who systematically receive funds to their own accounts. In some cases, the number of transfers to one person reaches hundreds of transactions, while there is no state registration or use of RRO/PRRO
The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, held a meeting with business in the Chernivtsi region. The issues of implementing e-audit and submitting files in SAF-T UA format were discussed. Currently, 34 taxpayers have already submitted more than 80 files for e-audit verification.