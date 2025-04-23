Dividends were transferred to 12 shareholders: the court obliged "PivdGZK" to pay UAH 3.7 billion to the budget

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1586 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 7754 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 10886 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 14922 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17427 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28158 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40332 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63593 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91725 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137847 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+26°
1m/s
21%
749 mm
Popular news

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 43528 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 57129 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43084 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 37997 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13651 views
Publications

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 7754 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13698 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 38036 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43129 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 75069 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 28862 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 28681 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 58767 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 49319 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 94351 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Dividends were transferred to 12 shareholders: the court obliged "PivdGZK" to pay UAH 3.7 billion to the budget

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

JSC "PivdGZK" must pay UAH 3.7 billion due to the illegal application of benefits when paying dividends to Cypriot firms. The audit revealed that the Cypriot companies were "technical".

Dividends were transferred to 12 shareholders: the court obliged "PivdGZK" to pay UAH 3.7 billion to the budget

The Supreme Court has obliged PJSC "PivdGZK" to pay UAH 3.7 billion to the budget for the illegal application of tax benefits when paying dividends by this company to Cypriot firms. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

The Supreme Court has obliged PJSC "PivdGZK" to pay UAH 3.7 billion to the budget. These are taxes and fines for the illegal application of tax benefits when paying dividends by this company to Cypriot firms. Thus, the court supported the position of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, satisfying the cassation appeal 

- said Kravchenko.

According to him, during the inspection, the tax authorities found that the company transferred dividends to 12 shareholders - residents of Cyprus for three years. The total amount is UAH 29.8 billion. When paying dividends, a preferential tax rate of 5% was applied, and UAH 1.49 billion was paid to the budget.

A thorough inspection showed that these Cypriot companies are "technical". The funds received were quickly transferred to companies resident in the Netherlands. Therefore, Cypriot companies are not the beneficial owners of the income, and preferential taxation is illegal. Therefore, the STS additionally charged the main payment - UAH 2.98 billion and fines - UAH 0.8 billion. The company challenged the tax authority's position in court. However, the Supreme Court put an end to the litigation, overturning the decisions of the first two instances 

- added Kravchenko.

He noted that the company, after the court decision is published, has 10 days to pay the appropriate funds to the budget. In case of non-payment, the accounts will be blocked and the property will be seized in the amount of the debt through the court.

The audit materials will be transferred to law enforcement agencies for appropriate processing.

Let us remind you

In the first quarter of 2025, Ukraine paid UAH 136 billion of personal income tax (PIT), which is 22.6% more than in the same period last year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyFinance
Ruslan Kravchenko
Netherlands
Ukraine
Cyprus
Brent
$67.04
Bitcoin
$93,748.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.50
Золото
$3,321.15
Ethereum
$1,815.59