Dividends were transferred to 12 shareholders: the court obliged "PivdGZK" to pay UAH 3.7 billion to the budget

The Supreme Court has obliged PJSC "PivdGZK" to pay UAH 3.7 billion to the budget. These are taxes and fines for the illegal application of tax benefits when paying dividends by this company to Cypriot firms. Thus, the court supported the position of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, satisfying the cassation appeal - said Kravchenko.

According to him, during the inspection, the tax authorities found that the company transferred dividends to 12 shareholders - residents of Cyprus for three years. The total amount is UAH 29.8 billion. When paying dividends, a preferential tax rate of 5% was applied, and UAH 1.49 billion was paid to the budget.

A thorough inspection showed that these Cypriot companies are "technical". The funds received were quickly transferred to companies resident in the Netherlands. Therefore, Cypriot companies are not the beneficial owners of the income, and preferential taxation is illegal. Therefore, the STS additionally charged the main payment - UAH 2.98 billion and fines - UAH 0.8 billion. The company challenged the tax authority's position in court. However, the Supreme Court put an end to the litigation, overturning the decisions of the first two instances - added Kravchenko.

He noted that the company, after the court decision is published, has 10 days to pay the appropriate funds to the budget. In case of non-payment, the accounts will be blocked and the property will be seized in the amount of the debt through the court.

The audit materials will be transferred to law enforcement agencies for appropriate processing.

