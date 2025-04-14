With Kravchenko's assistance, a tax official in the Kyiv region was exposed for extorting bribes from entrepreneurs.

With the assistance of the leadership of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, law enforcement officers exposed an official of one of the departments of the tax service for extorting bribes from entrepreneurs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the SBU of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

The Security Service, with the assistance of the leadership of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, has liquidated a corruption scheme that operated in one of the departments of the State Tax Service in the Kyiv region. As a result of complex measures, the head of one of the departments of the tax service was exposed. - the statement reads.

It is reported that for a monthly fee of 1.6% of the total amount of товарних operations, the 38-year-old official promised not to obstruct businessmen in business.

The attacker was detained "red-handed" while receiving 735 thousand hryvnias.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official), the suspect has been notified of suspicion.

Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention. The perpetrator faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Measures to expose the offense were carried out by employees of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and the Kyiv region jointly with investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Let us remind you

In February, the Kyiv Local Prosecutor's Office reported that an official of the Kyiv region tax inspectorate is suspected of systematically receiving bribes from entrepreneurs. At that time, the operations of law enforcement officers were facilitated by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko.