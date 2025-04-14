$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

With Kravchenko's assistance, a tax official in the Kyiv region was exposed for extorting bribes from entrepreneurs.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8730 views

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), with the assistance of the head of the State Tax Service (STS) Kravchenko, has exposed a corruption scheme in the tax service of the Kyiv region. An official promised not to interfere with business for 1.6% of transactions.

With Kravchenko's assistance, a tax official in the Kyiv region was exposed for extorting bribes from entrepreneurs.

With the assistance of the leadership of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, law enforcement officers exposed an official of one of the departments of the tax service for extorting bribes from entrepreneurs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the SBU of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

The Security Service, with the assistance of the leadership of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, has liquidated a corruption scheme that operated in one of the departments of the State Tax Service in the Kyiv region. As a result of complex measures, the head of one of the departments of the tax service was exposed.

- the statement reads. 

It is reported that for a monthly fee of 1.6% of the total amount of товарних operations, the 38-year-old official promised not to obstruct businessmen in business.

The attacker was detained "red-handed" while receiving 735 thousand hryvnias.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official), the suspect has been notified of suspicion.

Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention. The perpetrator faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Measures to expose the offense were carried out by employees of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and the Kyiv region jointly with investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Let us remind you 

In February, the Kyiv Local Prosecutor's Office reported that an official of the Kyiv region tax inspectorate is suspected of systematically receiving bribes from entrepreneurs. At that time, the operations of law enforcement officers were facilitated by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
