Kravchenko: excise tax revenues exceeded the plan by 31% in the first quarter

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16262 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69504 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38165 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43431 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50698 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92094 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84212 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35363 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60511 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109341 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 69436 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 90090 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92071 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84190 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183991 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52576 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29424 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30443 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31725 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34003 views
Kravchenko: excise tax revenues exceeded the plan by 31% in the first quarter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4996 views

Excise tax revenues to the state budget in the first quarter of 2025 increased by more than 61%. In March, revenues amounted to UAH 14.2 billion, exceeding planned targets.

Kravchenko: excise tax revenues exceeded the plan by 31% in the first quarter

In the first quarter of 2025, the state budget received UAH 38.7 billion from excise tax payments, which is more than 61% more than in the same period last year. This was reported by the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko on social networks, UNN reports.

Details

"In January-March, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 38.7 billion of excise tax from excisable goods produced and imported into the customs territory of Ukraine. The budget additionally received UAH 9.2 billion (+31%)," Kravchenko said.

He noted that compared to the same period in 2024, the increase is +61.9% (UAH 14.8 billion).

"In March 2025, excise tax revenues also exceeded planned targets. In total, UAH 14.2 billion was received (+14.8%). The main growth factor is the payment of excise tax on manufactured and imported tobacco products," Kravchenko added.

Recall

The amount of income declared by Ukrainians received during the past year is growing - since the beginning of the year, the figures are already 59% higher than in the same period last year - a total of UAH 88.2 billion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyFinance
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
