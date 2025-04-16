Kravchenko: excise tax revenues exceeded the plan by 31% in the first quarter

In the first quarter of 2025, the state budget received UAH 38.7 billion from excise tax payments, which is more than 61% more than in the same period last year. This was reported by the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko on social networks, UNN reports.

Details

"In January-March, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 38.7 billion of excise tax from excisable goods produced and imported into the customs territory of Ukraine. The budget additionally received UAH 9.2 billion (+31%)," Kravchenko said.

He noted that compared to the same period in 2024, the increase is +61.9% (UAH 14.8 billion).

"In March 2025, excise tax revenues also exceeded planned targets. In total, UAH 14.2 billion was received (+14.8%). The main growth factor is the payment of excise tax on manufactured and imported tobacco products," Kravchenko added.

Recall

The amount of income declared by Ukrainians received during the past year is growing - since the beginning of the year, the figures are already 59% higher than in the same period last year - a total of UAH 88.2 billion.