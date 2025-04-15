Kravchenko: the amount of declared income increased by 59%, millionaires - over 7 thousand

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

Kravchenko: the amount of declared income increased by 59%, millionaires - over 7 thousand

Kyiv • UNN

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have declared UAH 88.2 billion in income, which is UAH 32.7 billion more than last year. Most millionaires are in Kyiv, Kyiv, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Kravchenko: the amount of declared income increased by 59%, millionaires - over 7 thousand

The amount of income declared by Ukrainians received last year is increasing - since the beginning of the year, the figures are already 59% higher than in the same period last year - a total of UAH 88.2 billion. This was announced in Telegram by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN writes.

In Ukraine, the amount of income declared by citizens received last year is increasing. Since the beginning of the year, 59% more income has been declared than in the same period of 2024. Currently, the amount of declared income is UAH 88.2 billion. This is UAH 32.7 billion more than in the same period last year.

- wrote Kravchenko.

Details 

In particular, according to him, as of April 14, more than 104,000 declarations on property status and income have been submitted - this is already 101% of the indicator of last year's campaign.

According to the results of the declaration, citizens independently determined to pay:

  • UAH 1.3 billion of personal income tax, which is 40% more than last year;
    • UAH 235.2 million of military tax - an increase of 47%.

      How many millionaires

      "More than UAH 1 million of income was declared by 7,000 taxpayers for a total amount of UAH 50.5 billion. More than UAH 100 million of income was declared by 53 individuals. The total amount is UAH 16 billion," Kravchenko said.

      The largest number of millionaires are in the following regions:  

      • in the city of Kyiv (2,230 people);
        • Kyiv region (745 people);
          • Lviv region (651 people);
            • Dnipropetrovsk region (615 people).

              Income from abroad

              According to the head of the State Tax Service, the amount of declared income received from abroad increased by almost UAH 1.2 billion. Citizens of Ukraine have already submitted 2,914 declarations for a total amount of UAH 2.8 billion.

              Summary

              "The financial responsibility of Ukrainians is growing - more and more citizens are conscientiously declaring their income. Such transparency helps the country to work more effectively," Kravchenko summarized.

              The declaration campaign will last until May 1, 2025. You can submit your declaration online

              Alina Volianska

              Alina Volianska

