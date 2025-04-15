Kravchenko: the amount of declared income increased by 59%, millionaires - over 7 thousand

The amount of income declared by Ukrainians received last year is increasing - since the beginning of the year, the figures are already 59% higher than in the same period last year - a total of UAH 88.2 billion. This was announced in Telegram by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, according to him, as of April 14, more than 104,000 declarations on property status and income have been submitted - this is already 101% of the indicator of last year's campaign.

According to the results of the declaration, citizens independently determined to pay:

UAH 1.3 billion of personal income tax, which is 40% more than last year;

UAH 235.2 million of military tax - an increase of 47%.

How many millionaires

"More than UAH 1 million of income was declared by 7,000 taxpayers for a total amount of UAH 50.5 billion. More than UAH 100 million of income was declared by 53 individuals. The total amount is UAH 16 billion," Kravchenko said.

The largest number of millionaires are in the following regions:

in the city of Kyiv (2,230 people);

Kyiv region (745 people);

Lviv region (651 people);

Dnipropetrovsk region (615 people).

The tax office has started receiving data on people who systematically sell goods online

Income from abroad

According to the head of the State Tax Service, the amount of declared income received from abroad increased by almost UAH 1.2 billion. Citizens of Ukraine have already submitted 2,914 declarations for a total amount of UAH 2.8 billion.

Summary

"The financial responsibility of Ukrainians is growing - more and more citizens are conscientiously declaring their income. Such transparency helps the country to work more effectively," Kravchenko summarized.

The declaration campaign will last until May 1, 2025. You can submit your declaration online.

