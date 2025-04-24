Kravchenko: Developed changes that will further minimize the percentage of invoices being blocked

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 8070 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 24125 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 45264 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 83526 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 139242 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 167865 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 232288 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 109513 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 188013 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61804 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
2.6m/s
41%
746 mm
Popular news

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 88437 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 18582 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 49106 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 55664 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 26413 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 56157 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 232295 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 133345 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 188016 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 139858 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Cyril Ramaphosa

Andrzej Duda

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

South Africa

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 4872 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 8920 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 49449 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 88771 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 54730 views
Actual

Telegram

Financial Times

The New York Times

9K720 Iskander

KAB-250

Kravchenko: Developed changes that will further minimize the percentage of invoices being blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2332 views

The tax authorities are planning changes to the regulation governing the risk monitoring system. This will increase the possibility of unconditional registration of invoices.

Kravchenko: Developed changes that will further minimize the percentage of invoices being blocked

The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that the blocking of tax invoices has been reduced as much as possible, and more than 11,000 enterprises have been removed from the risky ones. And systematic work in this direction continues, in particular, at the level of regulatory regulation. Kravchenko said this during his speech at "Industrial Evolution: Production turns on the economy", reports UNN correspondent.

We have reduced the blocking of tax invoices as much as possible: 0.36-0.37% in general across the country. We have removed 11,400 enterprises from the risky ones

- Kravchenko said.

Kravchenko stressed that the State Tax Service is currently implementing a strategy that does not involve deliberately putting risks or blocking.

"Earlier it was said that the tax office blocks or puts risks in order to fulfill the plan. However, we reduce everything by two or three times, and we overfulfill the plan. Therefore, the strategy works," Kravchenko stressed.

At the same time, the head of the tax office stressed that there is still a lot of work to be done. In particular, changes have been made with the Ministry of Finance to the resolution that regulates the operation of the risk assessment monitoring system (SMKOR).

We want to reduce the percentage of blocking even more - to increase the possibility for unconditional registration of tax invoices. The Ministry of Finance supported us. We are now waiting for a reaction from the Cabinet of Ministers. I really hope that the Cabinet of Ministers will support it and relations with business will really become better

- Kravchenko said.

Addition

Blocking of tax invoices and granting enterprises the status of risky ones is one of the main problems that business representatives have repeatedly emphasized.

The head of the tax office, Ruslan Kravchenko, after his appointment, called solving this problem one of his priorities. In particular, in order to provide maximum support to business in these matters, 29 consulting centers were created at the tax office in each region. Entrepreneurs can get clarification on risk criteria, the correctness of submitting documents and the mechanism for unblocking invoices. Currently, according to Kravchenko, there are already concrete results. Thus, in addition to the above-mentioned indicators (11.4 thousand enterprises removed from the risky ones and 0.37% blocking of invoices), the Western Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for work with large taxpayers has not stopped a single invoice recently.

In the future, it is planned to amend the regulatory resolution, in particular, the changes include increasing limits, simplifying inspections and reducing bureaucracy in the registration of tax invoices. In general, it is about reducing the number of blocked tax invoices, simplifying the registration procedure, increasing the efficiency of automated monitoring, minimizing administrative pressure.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$66.09
Bitcoin
$93,213.80
S&P 500
$5,445.59
Tesla
$253.43
Газ TTF
$33.58
Золото
$3,340.76
Ethereum
$1,764.60