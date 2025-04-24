Kravchenko: Developed changes that will further minimize the percentage of invoices being blocked

The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that the blocking of tax invoices has been reduced as much as possible, and more than 11,000 enterprises have been removed from the risky ones. And systematic work in this direction continues, in particular, at the level of regulatory regulation. Kravchenko said this during his speech at "Industrial Evolution: Production turns on the economy", reports UNN correspondent.

We have reduced the blocking of tax invoices as much as possible: 0.36-0.37% in general across the country. We have removed 11,400 enterprises from the risky ones - Kravchenko said.

Kravchenko stressed that the State Tax Service is currently implementing a strategy that does not involve deliberately putting risks or blocking.

"Earlier it was said that the tax office blocks or puts risks in order to fulfill the plan. However, we reduce everything by two or three times, and we overfulfill the plan. Therefore, the strategy works," Kravchenko stressed.

At the same time, the head of the tax office stressed that there is still a lot of work to be done. In particular, changes have been made with the Ministry of Finance to the resolution that regulates the operation of the risk assessment monitoring system (SMKOR).

We want to reduce the percentage of blocking even more - to increase the possibility for unconditional registration of tax invoices. The Ministry of Finance supported us. We are now waiting for a reaction from the Cabinet of Ministers. I really hope that the Cabinet of Ministers will support it and relations with business will really become better - Kravchenko said.

Addition

Blocking of tax invoices and granting enterprises the status of risky ones is one of the main problems that business representatives have repeatedly emphasized.

The head of the tax office, Ruslan Kravchenko, after his appointment, called solving this problem one of his priorities. In particular, in order to provide maximum support to business in these matters, 29 consulting centers were created at the tax office in each region. Entrepreneurs can get clarification on risk criteria, the correctness of submitting documents and the mechanism for unblocking invoices. Currently, according to Kravchenko, there are already concrete results. Thus, in addition to the above-mentioned indicators (11.4 thousand enterprises removed from the risky ones and 0.37% blocking of invoices), the Western Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for work with large taxpayers has not stopped a single invoice recently.

In the future, it is planned to amend the regulatory resolution, in particular, the changes include increasing limits, simplifying inspections and reducing bureaucracy in the registration of tax invoices. In general, it is about reducing the number of blocked tax invoices, simplifying the registration procedure, increasing the efficiency of automated monitoring, minimizing administrative pressure.