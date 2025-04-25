$41.690.02
Enterprises with Belgian capital paid over UAH 720 million in taxes last year: Kravchenko during a meeting with representatives of Belgian business

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

More than 100 enterprises with Belgian capital operate in Ukraine. In 2023, they paid over UAH 720 million in taxes, according to the head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko.

Enterprises with Belgian capital paid over UAH 720 million in taxes last year: Kravchenko during a meeting with representatives of Belgian business

The Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko met with representatives of Belgian business. This format of dialogue was agreed upon during the first meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Ukraine, Luc Jacobs. A wide range of topics was discussed at the meeting, and Kravchenko informed that more than 100 enterprises with Belgian capital are currently operating in Ukraine, which paid more than UAH 720 million in taxes last year.

Kravchenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kravchenko, today he and the STS team met with representatives of Belgian business.

The more openness and consistency in working with international business, the more opportunities we will have to attract new investments, develop production and create jobs. More than 100 enterprises with Belgian capital are currently operating in Ukraine. Last year they paid more than UAH 720 million in taxes

- said Kravchenko. 

He said that during the meeting a wide range of topics of concern to business were discussed:

  • VAT administration and its refund;
    • tax audits - approaches to their appointment, transparency of procedures, communication with taxpayers;
      • the work of the "White Business Club";
        • functioning of STS electronic services;
          • features of taxation in wartime;
            • issues of interaction with territorial divisions of the tax service;
              • new services that are being implemented as part of the STS reform.

                We worked out every specific case on which questions arose. We also agreed on further systematic communication. I am grateful to the Embassy of Belgium in Ukraine for its support, and to the representatives of Belgian companies for their openness, trust and desire to develop business in Ukraine

                - added Kravchenko. 

                Reminder

                The volume of value added tax refunds is increasing in Ukraine. Thus, since the beginning of the year, the growth has been 30%.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                EconomyPolitics
                Ruslan Kravchenko
                Belgium
                Ukraine
