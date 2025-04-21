Trade and processing became leaders in tax payments since the beginning of the year - Kravchenko

Enterprises in trade and processing industry became leaders in tax payments for the first quarter of this year, reported the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko on social media on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kravchenko, from January to March this year, enterprises in these sectors paid taxes, fees, and payments to the consolidated budget of Ukraine:

wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles – 17.2%;

processing industry – 17%.

According to him, among the leaders in payments are also business entities:

financial and insurance activities – 11.7%;

public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance – 11.2 %.

As noted by Kravchenko, a separate issue is the growth rates. For the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to the head of the STS, an increase was recorded in the following sectors:

processing industry – +47% (+27.3 billion UAH);

wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles – +29.7% (+19.8 billion UAH);

public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance – +31% (+13.3 billion UAH);

professional, scientific, and technical activities – +54.2% (+8 billion UAH).

"Grateful to every entrepreneur for responsibility, work in extremely difficult wartime conditions, and diligent tax payment," emphasized the head of the STS.

Military levy brought UAH 34.1 billion to the budget in the first quarter - Kravchenko