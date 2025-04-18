Military levy brought UAH 34.1 billion to the budget in the first quarter - Kravchenko

In the first quarter of this year, the budget received UAH 34.1 billion in military tax, which is 3.7 times more than in the same period last year. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko in social networks, reports UNN.

In the first quarter of 2025, the budget received UAH 34.1 billion in military tax. This is 3.7 times more than in the same period last year. - wrote Kravchenko.

The head of the State Tax Service noted that in the period from January to March last year, taxpayers paid almost UAH 9.3 billion to the budget.

Most of this year's taxes, according to him, came from:

the city of Kyiv – UAH 11.3 billion;

Dnipropetrovsk region - UAH 3.9 billion;

Lviv region - UAH 2.5 billion;

Kharkiv region - UAH 2.2 billion.

The head of the State Tax Service stressed that this monetary resource goes to support our military, security and victory of Ukraine.

