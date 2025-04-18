$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10228 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39897 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42473 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76477 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30693 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85894 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68562 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152946 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88805 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90763 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Military levy brought UAH 34.1 billion to the budget in the first quarter - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

In the first quarter of 2025, revenues from the military levy increased by 3.7 times, reaching UAH 34.1 billion. The largest revenues were recorded in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions.

Military levy brought UAH 34.1 billion to the budget in the first quarter - Kravchenko

In the first quarter of this year, the budget received UAH 34.1 billion in military tax, which is 3.7 times more than in the same period last year. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko in social networks, reports UNN.

In the first quarter of 2025, the budget received UAH 34.1 billion in military tax. This is 3.7 times more than in the same period last year.

- wrote Kravchenko.

The head of the State Tax Service noted that in the period from January to March last year, taxpayers paid almost UAH 9.3 billion to the budget.

Most of this year's taxes, according to him, came from:

  • the city of Kyiv – UAH 11.3 billion;
    • Dnipropetrovsk region - UAH 3.9 billion;
      • Lviv region - UAH 2.5 billion;
        • Kharkiv region - UAH 2.2 billion.

          The head of the State Tax Service stressed that this monetary resource goes to support our military, security and victory of Ukraine.

          Alona Utkina

          Alona Utkina

          Economy
          Brent
          $67.65
          Bitcoin
          $84,520.30
          S&P 500
          $5,302.78
          Tesla
          $239.97
          Газ TTF
          $35.66
          Золото
          $3,341.30
          Ethereum
          $1,585.15