Publications
Exclusives
The number of criteria for joining the "White Business Club" needs to be increased - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1954 views

Ruslan Kravchenko believes that the criteria for joining the "club" should be expanded so that more tax-paying enterprises can join it.

The number of criteria for joining the "White Business Club" needs to be increased - Kravchenko

It is necessary to increase the number of criteria for getting into the "Club of White Business". After all, the criteria are such that big business can get into this club, but small and medium-sized businesses cannot. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda, reports UNN.

Details

Kravchenko said that he has working relations with the tax committee of the Verkhovna Rada, which is headed by Danylo Hetmantsev.

Kravchenko also commented on the "Club of White Business".

I recently had a meeting with business in Zhytomyr. There, one company director said such a phrase: "I am not in the "white" club, but not in the "black" one either, because I pay taxes. You are the head of the tax office, tell me, who am I? Am I gray, black, white, orange, pink or blue?". I could not answer him. The law is good from the point of view of supporting businesses that pay taxes. My opinion: it is necessary to increase the number of criteria for getting into this "club". All enterprises that pay taxes are "white"

- said Kravchenko.

The head of the tax office noted that the current criteria are such that big business can get into this club, but small and medium-sized businesses that are just developing cannot.

Kravchenko noted that if he had a legislative initiative, he would increase the number of criteria so that more businesses that pay taxes and operate within the law could get there.

Personally, I have made a decision that the attitude towards every business that pays taxes will be the same. For example, consulting centers have been created, because there are consultants in the "club of white business". They can call and say that you have submitted or are going to submit tax invoices, so don't forget to pay such taxes. Or they offer to check some documents in advance

- Kravchenko noted

The head of the tax office said that the World Bank conducted a survey: 52% of business entities are dissatisfied with frequent changes in legislation.

This month there was such a table (reporting - ed.), in another someone decided to change it. It was not specifically the accountants who submitted the old one, which became the basis for blocking invoices. Just call in a human way, explain in advance. Accountants and directors are afraid to call the tax office, because they believe that nothing will be resolved, and they go to court. This is exactly what I want to change: disputes must be resolved in a pre-trial manner. For example, there are 130 lawyers. We sue in the first, second instance, we spend taxpayers' money. Business entities also spend money

- Kravchenko explained.

Kravchenko stated that the State Tax Service has implemented many court decisions that have not been implemented for a significant period of time.

When I meet with business entities, I say that we need to sit down at the table and I ask not to go to court. There is a roadmap where we set out our requirements. Business either accepts these requirements, or submits its petitions and additional confirmations of its positions. In order to unblock a tax invoice or remove an enterprise from risks, it is not necessary to go to court

- Kravchenko said.

In addition, he announced that there are currently 8,199 companies in the "club of white business".

Let us remind you

The essence of the "Club of White Business" is to protect businesses with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax laws from documentary audits, imposing a moratorium on such actions. At the same time, some business representatives criticized this idea as one that divides businesses into grades and casts a shadow on those who did not make it into this list.

Representatives of the business community expect that high ethical standards will be observed in the functioning of the "Club of White Business", especially to those who for one reason or another did not join the "Club".

