The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 8042 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 24093 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 45243 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 83504 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 139222 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 167852 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 232261 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 109512 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 188001 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61804 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko: we treat everyone who pays taxes as members of the "White Business Club"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

The head of the tax service stated the need for changes in legislation to expand the possibilities of joining the "White Business Club" for all entrepreneurs who pay taxes.

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko: we treat everyone who pays taxes as members of the "White Business Club"

There should be an opportunity to join the "White Business Club" for all entrepreneurs who pay taxes. But this requires changing the legislation, explained the head of the Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko during his speech at the "Industrial Evolution: Production turns on the economy". At the same time, he added that the tax office already treats all business representatives who pay taxes and work in the legal field as members of this "Club", reports UNN correspondent.

According to him, a little more than 8,000 business entities have joined the "White Business Club" so far. But these are not all business entities that work "in the white".

There was an entrepreneur, he asked: I didn't get into the "White Business Club", but I pay taxes. Am I white, black or gray? I didn't know what to answer him. In fact, what bad did he do? Indeed, he paid taxes, works within the law. And I consider it unfair to other businesses that pay taxes, work "in the white", work according to the law 

- Kravchenko explained.

According to him, it is necessary to change the legislation that would allow not to divide businesses that pay taxes.

Of course, we need to change the legislation... Fortunately, or unfortunately, I am not a legislator – there is a chairman of the committee (Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy – ed.) this is his job. But the deputies must listen to the business that says – "define our place – gray, black or white". I believe that we need to change the approach and expand the opportunity to join the "White Business Club" for everyone who pays taxes and works in the legal field. But without waiting for changes in legislation, we decided that we need to treat businesses that pay taxes and have not joined the "Club" in the same way as those in the "White Business Club"

- Kravchenko believes.

In this context, at the initiative of the head of the tax office, consultation centers were created in each region. They advise businesses, explain, and support them.

Let us remind you

The essence of the "White Business Club" is to protect businesses with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax laws from documentary audits, imposing a moratorium on such actions. At the same time, some business representatives criticized this idea as one that divides businesses into grades and casts a shadow on those who are not included in this list.

Representatives of the business community expect that high ethical standards will be observed in the functioning of the "White Business Club", especially to those who, for one reason or another, did not join the "Club".

Kravchenko on the “White Business Club”: I heard the opinion of entrepreneurs that in times of war, business should not be divided into white and black29.01.25, 17:55 • 31952 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
