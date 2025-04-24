Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko: we treat everyone who pays taxes as members of the "White Business Club"

There should be an opportunity to join the "White Business Club" for all entrepreneurs who pay taxes. But this requires changing the legislation, explained the head of the Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko during his speech at the "Industrial Evolution: Production turns on the economy". At the same time, he added that the tax office already treats all business representatives who pay taxes and work in the legal field as members of this "Club", reports UNN correspondent.

According to him, a little more than 8,000 business entities have joined the "White Business Club" so far. But these are not all business entities that work "in the white".

There was an entrepreneur, he asked: I didn't get into the "White Business Club", but I pay taxes. Am I white, black or gray? I didn't know what to answer him. In fact, what bad did he do? Indeed, he paid taxes, works within the law. And I consider it unfair to other businesses that pay taxes, work "in the white", work according to the law - Kravchenko explained.

According to him, it is necessary to change the legislation that would allow not to divide businesses that pay taxes.

Of course, we need to change the legislation... Fortunately, or unfortunately, I am not a legislator – there is a chairman of the committee (Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy – ed.) this is his job. But the deputies must listen to the business that says – "define our place – gray, black or white". I believe that we need to change the approach and expand the opportunity to join the "White Business Club" for everyone who pays taxes and works in the legal field. But without waiting for changes in legislation, we decided that we need to treat businesses that pay taxes and have not joined the "Club" in the same way as those in the "White Business Club" - Kravchenko believes.

In this context, at the initiative of the head of the tax office, consultation centers were created in each region. They advise businesses, explain, and support them.

The essence of the "White Business Club" is to protect businesses with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax laws from documentary audits, imposing a moratorium on such actions. At the same time, some business representatives criticized this idea as one that divides businesses into grades and casts a shadow on those who are not included in this list.

Representatives of the business community expect that high ethical standards will be observed in the functioning of the "White Business Club", especially to those who, for one reason or another, did not join the "Club".

