Kravchenko on the “White Business Club”: I heard the opinion of entrepreneurs that in times of war, business should not be divided into white and black

Kravchenko on the “White Business Club”: I heard the opinion of entrepreneurs that in times of war, business should not be divided into white and black

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31889 views

Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with business on the functioning of the White Business Club, which has already been joined by 7997 companies. Some entrepreneurs criticize the initiative for dividing businesses into “white” and “black” ones.

Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko discussed with business representatives the functioning of the so-called "White Business Club". He announced this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"We also discussed the implementation of the Territory of High Tax Confidence project. 209 taxpayers from Zhytomyr region have already joined the White Business Club. However, I also heard from entrepreneurs that in times of war, business should not be divided into white and black. Because each of them not only pays taxes but also creates jobs," said Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the Opendatabot analytical platform, 7,997 companies were included in the White Business Club.

The aim of the White Business Club is to protect businesses that have a high level of voluntary compliance with tax laws from documentary audits by imposing a moratorium on such actions.

At the same time, some business representatives criticized this idea as dividing businesses into sorts and casting a shadow on those who are not included in this list. 

Representatives of the business community expectthat high ethical standards will be observed in the functioning of the White Business Club, especially to those who for one reason or another are not members of the Club. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy

