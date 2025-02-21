Ukraine may receive a new IMF tranche: important negotiations have started

Ukraine may receive another tranche of approximately $917.5 million from the International Monetary Fund. This is reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Negotiations between the leadership of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine, and experts from the International Monetary Fund have started in Kyiv and Warsaw.

The main topic of the meetings is the seventh revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Minister of Finance Sergiy Marchenko, his first deputy Denys Uliutin, and his deputies Yuriy Draganchuk and Olga Zykova. The mission is expected to last several days and cover two cities - Kyiv and Warsaw.

The negotiators will focus on analyzing Ukraine's compliance with the terms of the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policies. To pass the seventh review, Kyiv must implement twelve structural reforms in the areas of finance, fiscal policy, and public administration.

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko expressed his hope for a constructive dialog with the IMF representatives and emphasized the importance of this process for further financing. Based on the results of the successful review, Ukraine may receive another tranche of approximately USD 917.5 million. He also thanked the international partners for their support, which contributes to strengthening the country's financial stability.

We look forward to a week of fruitful discussions with IMF experts. The successful revision of the program should result in Ukraine receiving funding in the amount of about USD 917.5 million. I am grateful to the International Monetary Fund for its support and expertise, which allows us to strengthen Ukraine's economic and financial stability

Recall

Under the EFF program, the state budget of Ukraine has already received seven tranches totaling about USD 9.8 billion. The total amount of support envisaged for the period 2023-2027 is USD 15.5 billion. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the IMF has remained one of Ukraine's key financial donors, second only to the European Union and the United States.

