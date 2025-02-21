Ukraine may receive a new IMF tranche: important negotiations have started

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 41174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 66164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103935 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 70062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116098 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116670 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152487 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 67116 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109244 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 81549 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 47606 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 75040 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103935 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116098 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152487 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143212 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175600 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33688 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 75040 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133960 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135850 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164149 views
Actual
Ukraine may receive a new IMF tranche: important negotiations have started

Ukraine may receive a new IMF tranche: important negotiations have started

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 140229 views

Negotiations between the Ukrainian authorities and the IMF on the seventh review of the EFF program have begun in Kyiv and Warsaw. If the revision is successful, Ukraine could receive a tranche of $917.5 million.

Ukraine may receive another tranche of approximately $917.5 million from the International Monetary Fund. This is reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Negotiations between the leadership of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine, and experts from the International Monetary Fund have started in Kyiv and Warsaw.

The main topic of the meetings is the seventh revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Minister of Finance Sergiy Marchenko, his first deputy Denys Uliutin, and his deputies Yuriy Draganchuk and Olga Zykova. The mission is expected to last several days and cover two cities - Kyiv and Warsaw.

The negotiators will focus on analyzing Ukraine's compliance with the terms of the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policies. To pass the seventh review, Kyiv must implement twelve structural reforms in the areas of finance, fiscal policy, and public administration.

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko expressed his hope for a constructive dialog with the IMF representatives and emphasized the importance of this process for further financing. Based on the results of the successful review, Ukraine may receive another tranche of approximately USD 917.5 million. He also thanked the international partners for their support, which contributes to strengthening the country's financial stability.

We look forward to a week of fruitful discussions with IMF experts. The successful revision of the program should result in Ukraine receiving funding in the amount of about USD 917.5 million. I am grateful to the International Monetary Fund for its support and expertise, which allows us to strengthen Ukraine's economic and financial stability

Recall

Under the EFF program, the state budget of Ukraine has already received seven tranches totaling about USD 9.8 billion. The total amount of support envisaged for the period 2023-2027 is USD 15.5 billion. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the IMF has remained one of Ukraine's key financial donors, second only to the European Union and the United States.

IMF mission starts work in Kyiv to discuss revision of EFF program20.02.25, 08:35 • 115917 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising