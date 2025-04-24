Head of the tax office for a strategic approach: accountants are already tired of constant changes in legislation

One of the reasons for business dissatisfaction in Ukraine is constant legislative changes. This was stated by the head of the Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, during his speech at "Industrial Evolution: Production Turns on the Economy." He added that changes to tax legislation should be strategic, not confusing and adding work to accountants, reports UNN correspondent.

Kravchenko cited statistics from a World Bank survey, which shows that 53% of businesses are dissatisfied with frequent changes in legislation.

"We are working to ensure that the tax administration system of Ukraine is more transparent and efficient" - Kravchenko

Accountants are already exhausted - they don't know: one table is in effect today, another table is in effect next month... The tax office can't explain anything. And these tables change, change, change... but I can tell you that the State Tax Service is for stability, for cooperation, for full synergy, and not for frequent changes in legislation. If you want to change the legislation, you should take a strategic approach to these changes. And sit down with business and strategically change the legislation, the taxation system. As the President said, after the end of the war, after our victory, he sees strategic changes. And the State Tax Service supports - said Kravchenko.

Kravchenko: We continue to work systematically with the IMF on tax reform

Earlier, during a meeting with representatives of big business, Kravchenko emphasized that business does not have time to adapt to constant legislative changes and called on lawmakers to take this risk into account when developing new initiatives.