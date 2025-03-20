"We are working to ensure that the tax administration system of Ukraine is more transparent and efficient" - Kravchenko

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"We are working to ensure that the tax administration system of Ukraine is more transparent and efficient" - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 9973 views

Ruslan Kravchenko discussed with EU4PFM the implementation of tax reforms and support in the development of IT solutions for the State Tax Service. The project helps to harmonize legislation with the EU in the context of European integration.

"We are working to ensure that the tax administration system of Ukraine is more transparent and efficient" - Kravchenko

The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, discussed the results of the implementation of tax reforms in the country with representatives of the EU4PFM project. This was reported by UNN with reference to post by Kravchenko on Facebook.

Met with representatives of the EU Public Finance Management Support Programme for Ukraine. Together with our European colleagues, we are working to make the tax administration system of Ukraine more transparent and efficient.

- said Kravchenko.

According to him, with the key international expert of the EU4PFM project on taxation, Paulius Majauskas, they discussed the results of the project "Public Finance Management Support Program for Ukraine (EU4PFM): components 1, 3 and 4" and the state of implementation of reforms.

The tax service is actively implementing the National Revenue Strategy until 2030, and the support of EU4PFM plays an important role in this process.

- said the head of the State Tax Service. 

Kravchenko also noted that with the support of EU4PFM, the following has been developed for the State Tax Service recently:

  •  software for risk analysis in transfer pricing;
    • modules for processing external requests and analytical data processing;
      • subsystem "Universal catalog-classifier of goods".

        Another important issue of the meeting, according to the head of the State Tax Service, is IT solutions for electronic audit (E-audit). As Kravchenko pointed out, this is one of the key areas of cooperation between the tax authorities and EU4PFM, which should introduce real changes in tax control.

        Grateful to the project experts for their assistance in preparing for the screening bilateral meeting between the European Commission and Ukraine on the negotiating chapter 16 "Taxation"

        - said the head of the State Tax Service.

        According to Kravchenko, the project helps the State Tax Service with the harmonization of national legislation with the EU in the context of European integration, provides technical assistance regarding the future integration of the State Tax Service's IT systems into the European Union's systems.

        The State Tax Service exceeded the plan of revenues to the budget by UAH 22 billion in two months. This became possible thanks to the contributions of business. 

        Also, the State Tax Service integrated the Electronic Cabinet with the online platform "Pulse" so that businesses could evaluate the interaction with state bodies. The number of cabinet users exceeds 5.4 million.

        Economy Politics
