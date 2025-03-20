"We are working to ensure that the tax administration system of Ukraine is more transparent and efficient" - Kravchenko
Kyiv • UNN
Ruslan Kravchenko discussed with EU4PFM the implementation of tax reforms and support in the development of IT solutions for the State Tax Service. The project helps to harmonize legislation with the EU in the context of European integration.
The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, discussed the results of the implementation of tax reforms in the country with representatives of the EU4PFM project. This was reported by UNN with reference to post by Kravchenko on Facebook.
Met with representatives of the EU Public Finance Management Support Programme for Ukraine. Together with our European colleagues, we are working to make the tax administration system of Ukraine more transparent and efficient.
According to him, with the key international expert of the EU4PFM project on taxation, Paulius Majauskas, they discussed the results of the project "Public Finance Management Support Program for Ukraine (EU4PFM): components 1, 3 and 4" and the state of implementation of reforms.
The tax service is actively implementing the National Revenue Strategy until 2030, and the support of EU4PFM plays an important role in this process.
The tax office has reduced the number of enterprises that were classified as risky - Kravchenko17.03.25, 18:30 • 70231 view
Kravchenko also noted that with the support of EU4PFM, the following has been developed for the State Tax Service recently:
- software for risk analysis in transfer pricing;
- modules for processing external requests and analytical data processing;
- subsystem "Universal catalog-classifier of goods".
Another important issue of the meeting, according to the head of the State Tax Service, is IT solutions for electronic audit (E-audit). As Kravchenko pointed out, this is one of the key areas of cooperation between the tax authorities and EU4PFM, which should introduce real changes in tax control.
Grateful to the project experts for their assistance in preparing for the screening bilateral meeting between the European Commission and Ukraine on the negotiating chapter 16 "Taxation"
According to Kravchenko, the project helps the State Tax Service with the harmonization of national legislation with the EU in the context of European integration, provides technical assistance regarding the future integration of the State Tax Service's IT systems into the European Union's systems.
Recall
The State Tax Service exceeded the plan of revenues to the budget by UAH 22 billion in two months. This became possible thanks to the contributions of business.
Also, the State Tax Service integrated the Electronic Cabinet with the online platform "Pulse" so that businesses could evaluate the interaction with state bodies. The number of cabinet users exceeds 5.4 million.