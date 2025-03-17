The tax office has reduced the number of enterprises that were classified as risky - Kravchenko
Kyiv • UNN
The State Tax Service has reduced the number of enterprises classified as risky by 10,000. The agency is working to reduce the percentage of blocked tax invoices to 0.1%.
The State Tax Service has reduced the number of enterprises classified as risky by 10,000. This was stated by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko during the extended meeting "Dialogue between Government and Business".
Presentation of the digital, analytical platform "Pulse", reports UNN.
We have reduced the number of enterprises classified as risky by 10,000. We removed this unfair function of the State Tax Service, which was in 2024 and previous years
He noted that the State Tax Service is reducing the percentage of blocked tax invoices.
Today, it is 0.4% of the submitted tax invoices. We want to reduce this figure as much as possible. To this end, together with the team of the Tax Service of Ukraine, we have developed, worked out and submitted our initiatives to the Ministry of Finance, to amend the resolution regulating the operation of the SCMEP (System for Monitoring Risk Assessment Criteria - ed.) so that the percentage of blocking tax invoices is no more than 0.1 and it becomes better for business to work and we increase revenues to the budget even more
The Tax Service has submitted proposals to the Ministry of Finance to amend Resolution No. 1165. The changes include increasing limits, simplifying inspections and reducing bureaucracy in the registration of tax invoices.
Earlier, Kravchenko stated that they are working on changing the situation with the blocking of tax invoices.
Kravchenko also reported that in order to simplify the work of business in the State Tax Service of Ukraine created a video instruction, which explains step by step the process of tax invoices and adjustment calculations in the System of monitoring the criteria for risk assessment.