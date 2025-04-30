US and Ukraine "last minute" faced obstacles to mineral agreement - media
Kyiv • UNN
The media notes that Ukraine tried to revise the terms of the agreement with the US at the last minute. Signing is possible if Ukraine returns to the original terms, but requires ratification by parliament.
The US and Ukraine faced last-minute obstacles on Wednesday as they were on the verge of signing a framework agreement on minerals. This is reported by FT, reports UNN.
The article says that Ukraine tried to revise the terms agreed upon over the weekend, but it can still be signed if Ukraine returns to the original terms.
However, Ukraine said that nothing could be signed, as it must first be ratified by parliament.
Addition
Earlier UNN wrote with reference to its own sources that today Ukraine and America may sign an agreement on minerals.
The source noted that the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko will be in Washington today.