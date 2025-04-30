$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 13810 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 32713 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 76412 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 101394 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 174835 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 95188 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 232317 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 169112 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 116611 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 143276 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

US and Ukraine "last minute" faced obstacles to mineral agreement - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9070 views

The media notes that Ukraine tried to revise the terms of the agreement with the US at the last minute. Signing is possible if Ukraine returns to the original terms, but requires ratification by parliament.

US and Ukraine "last minute" faced obstacles to mineral agreement - media

The US and Ukraine faced last-minute obstacles on Wednesday as they were on the verge of signing a framework agreement on minerals. This is reported by FT, reports UNN.

The article says that Ukraine tried to revise the terms agreed upon over the weekend, but it can still be signed if Ukraine returns to the original terms.

Zelenskyy on the agreement on rare earth metals: the document has become much stronger, equal28.04.2025, 22:28 • 3554 views

However, Ukraine said that nothing could be signed, as it must first be ratified by parliament.

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal30.04.2025, 16:34 • 20673 views

Addition

Earlier UNN wrote with reference to its own sources that today Ukraine and America may sign an agreement on minerals.

The source noted that the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko will be in Washington today.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Sviridenko
Washington, D.C.
Ukraine
