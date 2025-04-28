Zelenskyy on the agreement on rare earth metals: the document has become much stronger, equal
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine stated that the agreement with the USA on economic partnership regarding rare earth metals has become stronger and more beneficial for both countries. The agreement will be concluded in the near future.
The agreement on rare earth metals between Ukraine and the United States has become much stronger and could be beneficial for both countries. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Also today, our government officials – representatives of Ukraine in negotiations with the United States of America on an economic partnership agreement – reported. The document has become much stronger – equal – and can be beneficial for both our peoples: for Ukraine and for America.
Let us remind
According to the US President's advisor, an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals will be concluded in the near future.