Zelenskyy on the agreement on rare earth metals: the document has become much stronger, equal

The agreement on rare earth metals between Ukraine and the United States has become much stronger and could be beneficial for both countries. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Also today, our government officials – representatives of Ukraine in negotiations with the United States of America on an economic partnership agreement – reported. The document has become much stronger – equal – and can be beneficial for both our peoples: for Ukraine and for America. - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind

According to the US President's advisor, an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals will be concluded in the near future.