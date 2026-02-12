$43.030.06
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

To check all existing versions and find the real reason why the people's deputies fell ill, the sick must submit tests.

Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs

The press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reported that rotavirus could have been the cause of the sharp and widespread deterioration of health among people's deputies on February 12, UNN reports.

Details

Given that on Thursday, media reports emerged about possible cases of food poisoning among people's deputies of Ukraine, the relevant services immediately began an investigation after receiving this information to clarify the situation.

Currently, specialists from the sanitary and epidemiological service are collecting primary data: conducting surveys to establish the circumstances of the health deterioration and to find out what products people consumed before the onset of symptoms. 

At the same time, necessary samples are being taken for laboratory tests. The analyses should provide an answer as to what caused the incident and whether there are grounds to speak of poisoning.

Preliminary, among the possible versions, not only food poisoning but also rotavirus or another acute intestinal infection are being considered. This is important because the symptoms of such conditions can be similar, while the mechanism of spread and subsequent response actions differ. Therefore, it is too early to draw final conclusions: a specific cause can only be confirmed or refuted after receiving the results of laboratory tests.

The results of the investigation and the established circumstances are promised to be reported additionally as soon as the analysis results are ready.

Mass illness of parliamentarians in the Verkhovna Rada: what is known 

On February 12, several dozen people's deputies simultaneously experienced a sharp deterioration in health. One of the working versions is possible food poisoning, parliamentarian Halyna Yanchenko told UNN in an exclusive comment.

The politician says that a significant number of her colleagues from different factions felt unwell. 

It's not yet clear what it is. Signs of poisoning, high fever. (It seems, — ed.) that they caught some virus 

— says Yanchenko. 

She adds that an official investigation is already underway. And one of the working versions is poisoning in the Verkhovna Rada canteen, where people's deputies ate. Some of those who fell ill complain that their health began to deteriorate rapidly precisely after visiting the canteen. 

Some hypothesized that it could have been food poisoning. Colleagues ate in the canteen, but this is unconfirmed information. Therefore, this internal investigation is being carried out 

— said the people's deputy.  

This version is also supported by MP Mykola Tyshchenko. He says that on February 12, the session hall was almost empty due to this, as colleagues were laid up with the consequences of poisoning. 

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsHealth
Mykola Tyshchenko
Verkhovna Rada