Ukrainian military received the first 100,000 FPV drones through the DOT-Chain Defence platform – Ministry of Defence
Kyiv • UNN
The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the first 100,000 FPV drones for the Armed Forces through the DOT-Chain Defence platform. The average delivery time for FPV drones is only 7 days, and units independently choose models from 40 manufacturing companies.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the delivery of the first 100,000 FPV drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine via the DOT-Chain Defence platform. Almost a third of the drones operate on fiber-optic communication. This was stated in a message from the Ministry of Defense on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
This is a vivid example of how technology and the innovative approach of the Ministry of Defense are breaking down bureaucracy and strengthening our Defense Forces. The average delivery time for FPV drones is only 7 days. Payment, contracts, and logistics are handled by the "Defense Procurement Agency" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Units independently choose from over 180 models of FPV drones from 40 manufacturing companies those that best meet their needs, which ensures effective front-line support.
