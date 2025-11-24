$42.270.11
11:25 AM • 2684 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:50 AM • 6818 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"
10:32 AM • 6394 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 6304 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 5862 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 30569 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
November 24, 06:19 AM • 22268 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
November 24, 06:00 AM • 23215 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 28419 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 32586 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
Financial Times

Ukrainian military received the first 100,000 FPV drones through the DOT-Chain Defence platform – Ministry of Defence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1082 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the first 100,000 FPV drones for the Armed Forces through the DOT-Chain Defence platform. The average delivery time for FPV drones is only 7 days, and units independently choose models from 40 manufacturing companies.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the delivery of the first 100,000 FPV drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine via the DOT-Chain Defence platform. Almost a third of the drones operate on fiber-optic communication. This was stated in a message from the Ministry of Defense on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

This is a vivid example of how technology and the innovative approach of the Ministry of Defense are breaking down bureaucracy and strengthening our Defense Forces. The average delivery time for FPV drones is only 7 days. Payment, contracts, and logistics are handled by the "Defense Procurement Agency" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

– noted Denys Shmyhal.

Units independently choose from over 180 models of FPV drones from 40 manufacturing companies those that best meet their needs, which ensures effective front-line support.

Production of anti-drone ammunition is being scaled up in Ukraine: ammunition from several manufacturers has been codified at once - Ministry of Defense20.11.25, 14:10 • 5419 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal