Ukrainian military received the first 100,000 FPV drones through the DOT-Chain Defence platform – Ministry of Defence

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the delivery of the first 100,000 FPV drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine via the DOT-Chain Defence platform. Almost a third of the drones operate on fiber-optic communication. This was stated in a message from the Ministry of Defense on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

This is a vivid example of how technology and the innovative approach of the Ministry of Defense are breaking down bureaucracy and strengthening our Defense Forces. The average delivery time for FPV drones is only 7 days. Payment, contracts, and logistics are handled by the "Defense Procurement Agency" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. – noted Denys Shmyhal.

Units independently choose from over 180 models of FPV drones from 40 manufacturing companies those that best meet their needs, which ensures effective front-line support.

