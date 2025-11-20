Production of anti-drone ammunition is being scaled up in Ukraine: ammunition from several manufacturers has been codified at once - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is scaling up the production of anti-drone ammunition. Ammunition from several Ukrainian manufacturers has already been codified and is ready for mass production, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to the head of the department, Denys Shmyhal, thanks to anti-drone ammunition, Ukrainian military personnel will be able to more effectively counter enemy FPVs and "Mavics."

Their peculiarity lies in a special warhead that significantly increases the chance of shooting down a Russian drone - Shmyhal stated.

He added that such ammunition does not require separate weapons - they can be equipped with standard ones.

We are working to ensure that even more new and effective weapons appear in the arsenal of our military, strengthening their combat power and Ukraine's defense capabilities - Shmyhal's statement reads.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an experimental procedure that allows enterprises to be involved in the formation of air defense groups. Critical infrastructure operators - enterprises that ensure the operation of energy, communications, transport, water supply, and other strategic areas - can join this project.

UNN also reported that the first 7 schools for operators of ground robotic systems (GRS) have been certified in Ukraine. This will allow private institutions to officially train specialists.