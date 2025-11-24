In Lviv, the Ministry of Defense allocated land for the Memorial to the Heroes of Ukraine – Shmyhal

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine transferred a land plot to the Lviv city authorities for the arrangement of the Memorial Complex of Military Burials of the Heroes of Ukraine, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal announced on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

According to Shmyhal, it is about 1.5 hectares of land that belonged to the Ministry of Defense. This plot will become the territory for the creation of the Memorial of the Heroes of Ukraine, which will honor the feat of Ukrainian Defenders.

The government changed the rules for designing memorial plaques at the National Military Cemetery

A decision was made to transfer a land plot from the Ministry of Defense funds to the Lviv city authorities. This is 1.5 hectares that will be used for the arrangement of the Memorial Complex of Military Burials of the Heroes of Ukraine. This step creates the necessary legal basis for the start of the implementation of the approved project for the arrangement of the memorial complex. We are working in close cooperation with local authorities. Honoring the feat of our Defenders is our common priority – Shmyhal wrote.

The project will be implemented in close cooperation with the local authorities of Lviv, which will allow for the most effective organization of space to honor the memory of fallen soldiers.

Earlier, UNN reported that there were about 20 free places left for honorary burials at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv. The Lviv City Council is preparing a new location to honor the fallen defenders of Ukraine.