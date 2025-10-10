$41.510.10
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
02:10 PM • 10257 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 11009 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 14531 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 25991 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 30255 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 17538 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18364 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 18110 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25793 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
The government changed the rules for designing memorial plaques at the National Military Cemetery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the designs of memorial plaques at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The list of changes states that religious symbols, as well as the call sign and abbreviated name of the military formation, may be applied to the front surface of the memorial plaque.

The government changed the rules for designing memorial plaques at the National Military Cemetery

Among the changes to the samples and descriptions of the NMVC memorial plaques, it is about harmonizing the list of images of religious symbols, abbreviated names of military formations, as well as applying a call sign. This is reported by UNN with reference to government resolution No. 1284.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to the samples and descriptions of grave structures and memorial plaques installed on the territory of the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

On the columbarium niche of a deceased person, a grave structure is installed - a memorial plaque made of light-colored natural stone according to the dimensions specified in the sample (in millimeters). On the front surface of the memorial plaque, a monochrome portrait of the deceased person (if available), an image of the small State Emblem of Ukraine (trident), an inscription in the state language of the person's own name, patronymic (if available), surname (if available), dates of birth and death, military or special rank (if available) are applied.

- stated in document No. 1284 dated October 8, 2025.

The changes indicated in document No. 1284:

At the request of the executor of the will of the deceased person, or the person who undertook to bury the deceased person, an image of religious symbols, a call sign, an abbreviated name of a military formation/unit, the name of a military formation/type, branch of service or troops/state body may be applied to the front surface of the memorial plaque.

The list of images of religious symbols, abbreviated names of military formations/units, which are applied to the grave structure installed on the columbarium niche of a deceased person, is approved by the state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" in agreement with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs. The application of a call sign is carried out taking into account the requirements established by the state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery".

Recall

The deadline for the construction of the 2nd launch complex at the National Military Memorial Cemetery is set until June 30, 2026. It includes, in particular: burial sectors, columbarium walls, a recreation area, and a golf cart parking lot.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine