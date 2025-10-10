The government changed the rules for designing memorial plaques at the National Military Cemetery

Among the changes to the samples and descriptions of the NMVC memorial plaques, it is about harmonizing the list of images of religious symbols, abbreviated names of military formations, as well as applying a call sign. This is reported by UNN with reference to government resolution No. 1284.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to the samples and descriptions of grave structures and memorial plaques installed on the territory of the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

On the columbarium niche of a deceased person, a grave structure is installed - a memorial plaque made of light-colored natural stone according to the dimensions specified in the sample (in millimeters). On the front surface of the memorial plaque, a monochrome portrait of the deceased person (if available), an image of the small State Emblem of Ukraine (trident), an inscription in the state language of the person's own name, patronymic (if available), surname (if available), dates of birth and death, military or special rank (if available) are applied. - stated in document No. 1284 dated October 8, 2025.

The changes indicated in document No. 1284:

At the request of the executor of the will of the deceased person, or the person who undertook to bury the deceased person, an image of religious symbols, a call sign, an abbreviated name of a military formation/unit, the name of a military formation/type, branch of service or troops/state body may be applied to the front surface of the memorial plaque.

The list of images of religious symbols, abbreviated names of military formations/units, which are applied to the grave structure installed on the columbarium niche of a deceased person, is approved by the state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" in agreement with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs. The application of a call sign is carried out taking into account the requirements established by the state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery".

The deadline for the construction of the 2nd launch complex at the National Military Memorial Cemetery is set until June 30, 2026. It includes, in particular: burial sectors, columbarium walls, a recreation area, and a golf cart parking lot.