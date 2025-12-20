The State Special Transport Service has already built thousands of kilometers of fortifications: Shmyhal showed defensive structures in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

$42.340.00
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 7250 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 10306 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 11661 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
07:13 AM • 12250 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 21494 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 36058 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 26639 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32231 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 40816 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
United States imposes sanctions on Maduro's relatives and associatesDecember 20, 03:10 AM • 7400 views
Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit prepares for lung transplantDecember 20, 04:04 AM • 3916 views
Poland is ready to help Ukraine organize future electionsDecember 20, 04:21 AM • 6604 views
Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - ReutersDecember 20, 04:40 AM • 9148 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on UkraineDecember 20, 05:57 AM • 12357 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 65300 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 43404 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 51724 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 45859 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 70966 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 20563 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 67793 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 49126 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 46794 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 52871 views
The State Special Transport Service has already built thousands of kilometers of fortifications: Shmyhal showed defensive structures in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The Minister of Defense heard a report on the construction of fortifications in six regions. 2,130 platoon strongholds and over 3,000 km of anti-tank ditches have already been built.

The State Special Transport Service has already built thousands of kilometers of fortifications: Shmyhal showed defensive structures in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Photo: www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal heard a report from the head of the State Special Transport Service, Oleksandr Yakovets, regarding the construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions. In particular, 2,130 platoon strongholds and over 3,000 km of anti-tank ditches have already been built. Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, showing defensive fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region, as reported by UNN.

Details

Work on arranging fortifications continues in all frontline regions. Thus, the DSST has already built 2,130 platoon strongholds, over 3,000 km of anti-tank ditches, more than 1,000 km of barrier pyramids, 16,000 km of "Egoza" barrier lines, and 4,300 km of low-visibility obstacles.

- Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that it is necessary to continue increasing the pace of fortification construction and improving construction technologies, as this is an important line of Ukraine's defense capability.

Recall

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 255 km of non-explosive barrier strips, 340 km of anti-tank ditches, and over 2.1 km of the "Egoza" barrier line have been built.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal