The State Special Transport Service has already built thousands of kilometers of fortifications: Shmyhal showed defensive structures in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Photo: www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal heard a report from the head of the State Special Transport Service, Oleksandr Yakovets, regarding the construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions. In particular, 2,130 platoon strongholds and over 3,000 km of anti-tank ditches have already been built. Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, showing defensive fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region, as reported by UNN.

Details

Work on arranging fortifications continues in all frontline regions. Thus, the DSST has already built 2,130 platoon strongholds, over 3,000 km of anti-tank ditches, more than 1,000 km of barrier pyramids, 16,000 km of "Egoza" barrier lines, and 4,300 km of low-visibility obstacles. - Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that it is necessary to continue increasing the pace of fortification construction and improving construction technologies, as this is an important line of Ukraine's defense capability.

Recall

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 255 km of non-explosive barrier strips, 340 km of anti-tank ditches, and over 2.1 km of the "Egoza" barrier line have been built.