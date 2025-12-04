Combat brigades will additionally receive over UAH 2 billion for drone procurement - Shmyhal

The Ministry of Defense has allocated an additional UAH 2.1 billion for the purchase of drones and other necessary equipment by the Armed Forces of Ukraine brigades through the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN writes.

In total, since the launch of the marketplace, the Ministry of Defense has allocated almost UAH 6.3 billion for these purchases. This means real, fast deliveries - without unnecessary bureaucracy. - the message says.

Shmyhal noted that DOT-Chain Defence allows units to choose exactly what they need to perform their tasks, and all bureaucratic support remains with the Ministry of Defense's Defense Procurement Agency.

"This is another step to ensure that the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have everything they need to defend our country. We work every day to ensure that Ukrainian soldiers receive the best," Denys Shmyhal noted.

Recall

In November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received the first 100,000 FPV drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the DOT-Chain Defence platform. The average delivery time for FPV drones is only 7 days, and units independently choose models from 40 manufacturing companies.

