Combat brigades will additionally receive over UAH 2 billion for drone procurement - Shmyhal

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 2010 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM • 9824 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 19726 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 13376 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 15195 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 16052 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 25544 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 42291 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35786 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45689 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
97%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 32907 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 16553 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 17415 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?11:36 AM • 7392 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 13392 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 2010 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 13434 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 19726 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 32962 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 61675 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 1934 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 17453 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 23849 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 68677 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 71704 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Brent Crude
Heating

Combat brigades will additionally receive over UAH 2 billion for drone procurement - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The Ministry of Defense has allocated an additional UAH 2.1 billion for the procurement of drones and equipment for the Armed Forces brigades through the DOT-Chain Defense marketplace. In total, almost UAH 6.3 billion has been allocated for these procurements, ensuring fast deliveries without bureaucracy.

Combat brigades will additionally receive over UAH 2 billion for drone procurement - Shmyhal

The Ministry of Defense has allocated an additional UAH 2.1 billion for the purchase of drones and other necessary equipment by the Armed Forces of Ukraine brigades through the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN writes.

In total, since the launch of the marketplace, the Ministry of Defense has allocated almost UAH 6.3 billion for these purchases. This means real, fast deliveries - without unnecessary bureaucracy.

- the message says.

Shmyhal noted that DOT-Chain Defence allows units to choose exactly what they need to perform their tasks, and all bureaucratic support remains with the Ministry of Defense's Defense Procurement Agency.

"This is another step to ensure that the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have everything they need to defend our country. We work every day to ensure that Ukrainian soldiers receive the best," Denys Shmyhal noted.

Recall

In November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received the first 100,000 FPV drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the DOT-Chain Defence platform. The average delivery time for FPV drones is only 7 days, and units independently choose models from 40 manufacturing companies.

Critical infrastructure enterprises can join the air defense system - Shmyhal19.11.25, 19:15 • 7451 view

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal