"Ramstein" meets today: Ukraine expects announcement of new contributions from partners

The 32nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) is gathering today, and new announcements are expected regarding partners' contributions to Ukraine's defense capabilities, the Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the 32nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format will take place via video conference," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense expressed gratitude to each of the partners participating in this format.

During the meeting, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported, will inform allies about the current situation on the battlefield, as well as Ukraine's key needs to strengthen its defense and bring about lasting peace.

At the same time, partners will announce new contributions to strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - noted the Ministry of Defense.

Russia's air terror continues, Ukraine needs additional air defense systems - Shmyhal during Ramstein