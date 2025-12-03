Energy sector reboot: Zelenskyy announces termination of powers for part of supervisory board members

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko personnel reshuffle in the energy sector - today the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of the main state energy companies will be terminated, UNN reports.

The pace of transformation is not bad and should ensure full transparency of management. In particular, today the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of the main state energy companies will be terminated: Centrenergo, GTS Operator, Market Operator, Ukrainian Distribution Networks, Energy Company of Ukraine. New members of the supervisory boards are to be appointed already in December in accordance with a clear, fair procedure. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the Head of State instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to immediately restart the supervisory boards in the defense sector as well.

It is through supervisory boards that the management and control of internal processes in companies take place, and this must be ensured one hundred percent. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also instructed the Prime Minister to inform Ukraine's main partners about the measures taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to guarantee trust in Ukraine and Ukrainian institutions.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has started checking all state enterprises, and the results of the audit will be handed over to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.