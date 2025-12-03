Energy sector reboot: Zelenskyy announces termination of powers for part of supervisory board members

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
12:41 PM • 1318 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 6322 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 12568 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 16620 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 25359 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 33547 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28599 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38644 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75396 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49881 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
0m/s
100%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 21918 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 27752 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 31746 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 21500 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 9078 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 9444 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 31931 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 41433 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 50669 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 48761 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Roksolana Pidlasa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 54097 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 56304 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 111476 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 85375 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 101153 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
FAB-500

Energy sector reboot: Zelenskyy announces termination of powers for part of supervisory board members

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

President Zelenskyy discussed personnel reshuffle in the energy sector with Prime Minister Svyrydenko. Today, the powers of some supervisory board members of state energy companies are being terminated, and new members will be appointed in December.

Energy sector reboot: Zelenskyy announces termination of powers for part of supervisory board members

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko personnel reshuffle in the energy sector - today the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of the main state energy companies will be terminated, UNN reports.

The pace of transformation is not bad and should ensure full transparency of management. In particular, today the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of the main state energy companies will be terminated: Centrenergo, GTS Operator, Market Operator, Ukrainian Distribution Networks, Energy Company of Ukraine. New members of the supervisory boards are to be appointed already in December in accordance with a clear, fair procedure.

- Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the Head of State instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to immediately restart the supervisory boards in the defense sector as well.

It is through supervisory boards that the management and control of internal processes in companies take place, and this must be ensured one hundred percent.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also instructed the Prime Minister to inform Ukraine's main partners about the measures taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to guarantee trust in Ukraine and Ukrainian institutions.

Key state-owned energy enterprises are being rebooted - Zelenskyy15.11.25, 16:22 • 4390 views

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has started checking all state enterprises, and the results of the audit will be handed over to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal