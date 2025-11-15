Key state-owned energy enterprises are being rebooted - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of a reboot of key state-owned enterprises in the energy sector, particularly Energoatom, Operator GTS, and Naftogaz. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We are starting a reboot of key state-owned enterprises operating in the energy sector. In parallel with a full audit of financial activities, the management of these companies must be updated. Today, together with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, we determined the course of action," Zelenskyy said.

According to him:

Energoatom: within a week, all conditions must be provided for the formation of a new and professional supervisory board of the company, and thanks to this, a complete reboot of Energoatom's management;

Ukrhydroenergo: urgent competition for a new head of the company and completion of the supervisory board;

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine: completion of the supervisory board and urgent competition for the position of general director of the company;

In Naftogaz, given that the contracts of the current supervisory board expire in January next year, a competition for work on the company's supervisory board must be announced and held so that this new composition can start working in January 2026.

In the rest of the large energy state-owned companies, the representatives of the state in the supervisory boards must be updated. I also instructed government officials to be in constant and meaningful communication with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. Any scheme discovered in the companies must and will receive a prompt and fair response. Full transparency and integrity of processes in the energy sector are an absolute priority. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has started an audit of all state-owned enterprises, and the results of the audit will be submitted to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.