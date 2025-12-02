Kallas: EU defense ministers emphasized the "crucial" need to agree on funding for Ukraine

The heads of defense departments of the European Union countries discussed further support for Ukraine and European defense at a meeting on Tuesday, emphasizing the critical importance of making a decision on multi-year financing for Kyiv. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, writes UNN.

Details

After a meeting with defense ministers, which was also attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska, Kallas discussed key issues of financing Ukraine and the EU's defense.

Key points of Kaja Kallas' statement:

Financing Ukraine: Ministers emphasized the "necessity" of reaching an agreement on financial options, as reliable and multi-year financing will be a "game changer for Ukraine's defense." Kallas stressed that the December meeting of the European Council will be crucial in this matter.

Goal of peace: The EU seeks to achieve a "just and lasting peace," not an agreement that "lays the groundwork for the next war." According to her, the desire for peace is welcomed by everyone, "except Russia," which is the sole aggressor.

Military support: Europe has already provided Ukraine with over 187 billion euros. She noted that the stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table.

Cooperation in the defense industry: The EU and Ukraine must "build together, produce together, and innovate together." Kallas cited the example of the Netherlands, which signed an agreement to create a production line on its territory.

European defense: Ministers agreed that Europe must continue to strengthen its own defense. The formation of "Capability Coalitions" and the promotion of initiatives such as Finland's "Eastern Flank Guard" are currently underway.

