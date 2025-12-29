In Ukraine, the first critical infrastructure operators in energy and defense industries purchased electronic warfare equipment

The first critical infrastructure operators in the energy and defense-industrial complex have already purchased and installed electronic warfare equipment to protect their facilities. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the initiative is being implemented by the Ministry of Defense in pursuance of the decision of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The equipment is already working to protect facilities, the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Shmyhal also noted that enterprises can use their own or attracted funds to purchase electronic warfare equipment. In addition, the enterprise remains the owner of the electronic warfare equipment. Therefore, the equipment cannot be moved to another region or to cover another facility.

To organize procurement, the Ministry of Defense developed and approved practical steps for the implementation of the experimental project.

Algorithm for participation in the experiment:

1️⃣ The enterprise applies to the Ministry of Defense regarding the strengthening of air defense coverage of a critical infrastructure facility.

2️⃣ The Ministry of Defense models threats and provides several equipment options for covering the facility.

3️⃣ After that, the enterprise receives the right to buy or import such equipment, and then install it.

4️⃣ The enterprise cannot independently use powerful electronic warfare equipment, so it concludes a gratuitous operation agreement with a military unit.

5️⃣ The military unit connects these electronic warfare means to the national air defense system and uses them to cover the critical infrastructure facility. More details on the website.

