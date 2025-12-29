$42.060.13
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6384 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 9040 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
09:17 AM • 16511 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 33852 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 53734 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58249 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51365 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40289 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43902 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
In Ukraine, the first critical infrastructure operators in energy and defense industries purchased electronic warfare equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

The first critical infrastructure operators in the energy and defense industries have already installed electronic warfare equipment to protect their facilities. The Ministry of Defense is implementing this initiative by decision of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

In Ukraine, the first critical infrastructure operators in energy and defense industries purchased electronic warfare equipment

The first critical infrastructure operators in the energy and defense-industrial complex have already purchased and installed electronic warfare equipment to protect their facilities. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the initiative is being implemented by the Ministry of Defense in pursuance of the decision of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. 

The equipment is already working to protect facilities, the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Shmyhal also noted that enterprises can use their own or attracted funds to purchase electronic warfare equipment. In addition, the enterprise remains the owner of the electronic warfare equipment. Therefore, the equipment cannot be moved to another region or to cover another facility.

To organize procurement, the Ministry of Defense developed and approved practical steps for the implementation of the experimental project.

Algorithm for participation in the experiment: 

1️⃣ The enterprise applies to the Ministry of Defense regarding the strengthening of air defense coverage of a critical infrastructure facility.

2️⃣ The Ministry of Defense models threats and provides several equipment options for covering the facility.

3️⃣ After that, the enterprise receives the right to buy or import such equipment, and then install it.

4️⃣ The enterprise cannot independently use powerful electronic warfare equipment, so it concludes a gratuitous operation agreement with a military unit.

5️⃣ The military unit connects these electronic warfare means to the national air defense system and uses them to cover the critical infrastructure facility. More details on the website.

Zelenskyy met with military command in Kherson: discussed infrastructure protection, energy supply, and improving electronic warfare systems11.11.25, 15:58 • 4226 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Technology
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal