Zelenskyy met with military command in Kherson: discussed infrastructure protection, energy supply, and improving electronic warfare systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a coordination meeting dedicated to security and socio-economic issues in Kherson and the region. The main focus was on protecting the region from Russian drone attacks and ensuring a stable life for the community. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

As the head of state reported on his Telegram channel, the meeting was attended by the military command, commanders of the 310th separate electronic warfare battalion, and the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. They discussed a set of measures to improve the region's security, including improving electronic warfare systems and strengthening the defense of critical infrastructure.

The main focus is on the number of Russian drones during attacks, countering them with the forces of a single joint electronic warfare center and mobile fire groups, developing and scaling up the number of electronic warfare systems, and protecting roads and logistics with special nets. – Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition to security aspects, the President paid attention to the region's socio-economic challenges: energy supply, funding for utilities, and support for schools and kindergartens.

They discussed energy issues, providing Kherson with everything necessary and appropriate funding, support and additional funds for utilities, schools, kindergartens – the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy emphasized that all agreements reached during the meeting must be implemented as soon as possible: "It is important to implement everything we talked about to give more protection to the region. People here deserve more support."

