Zelenskyy met with military command in Kherson: discussed infrastructure protection, energy supply, and improving electronic warfare systems

Exclusive
02:28 PM • 4496 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 8060 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15726 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15796 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 16693 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 22005 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24171 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27472 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64350 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76484 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a day November 11, 05:15 AM
ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to Ukraine November 11, 05:44 AM
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest direction November 11, 07:02 AM
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics 09:14 AM
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana 01:27 PM
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 4500 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9870 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 15730 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15800 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 78719 views
UNN Lite
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million 02:28 PM
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics 09:14 AM
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced November 10, 01:25 PM
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose? November 10, 10:51 AM
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction November 8, 02:30 PM
Zelenskyy met with military command in Kherson: discussed infrastructure protection, energy supply, and improving electronic warfare systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Zelenskyy held a coordination meeting in Kherson, focusing on protecting the region from Russian drones and ensuring a stable life for the community. Improvements to electronic warfare systems, infrastructure protection, energy supply, and funding for communal services were discussed.

Zelenskyy met with military command in Kherson: discussed infrastructure protection, energy supply, and improving electronic warfare systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a coordination meeting dedicated to security and socio-economic issues in Kherson and the region. The main focus was on protecting the region from Russian drone attacks and ensuring a stable life for the community. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As the head of state reported on his Telegram channel, the meeting was attended by the military command, commanders of the 310th separate electronic warfare battalion, and the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. They discussed a set of measures to improve the region's security, including improving electronic warfare systems and strengthening the defense of critical infrastructure.

The main focus is on the number of Russian drones during attacks, countering them with the forces of a single joint electronic warfare center and mobile fire groups, developing and scaling up the number of electronic warfare systems, and protecting roads and logistics with special nets.

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition to security aspects, the President paid attention to the region's socio-economic challenges: energy supply, funding for utilities, and support for schools and kindergartens.

Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson on the anniversary of the city's liberation11.11.25, 13:25 • 1540 views

They discussed energy issues, providing Kherson with everything necessary and appropriate funding, support and additional funds for utilities, schools, kindergartens 

– the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy emphasized that all agreements reached during the meeting must be implemented as soon as possible: "It is important to implement everything we talked about to give more protection to the region. People here deserve more support."

A children's space has been opened in Kherson where children can learn and develop for free11.11.25, 15:44 • 856 views

Stepan Haftko

