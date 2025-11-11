A children's space has been opened in Kherson where children can learn and develop for free

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited one of the children's spaces in Kherson for schoolchildren, who can attend free classes in English, digital literacy, art, and sports. He announced this on social media, as reported by UNN.

During the meeting with schoolchildren, they discussed their studies, dreams, and parents who are currently defending Ukraine.

A very sincere conversation about their studies, their dreams, about their parents who are defending Ukraine. I thank them - the post reads.

In the children's space, children can learn English for free, master digital literacy, engage in creativity and sports. Such initiatives help support the educational and psychological development of children in the region.

It is very important that there is such a place where children can develop. I thank everyone who supports children and the organization of similar spaces in the communities of the region. This is about the future of our children - noted Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson, publishing a photo near the stele at the entrance. This happened on the third anniversary of the city's liberation.