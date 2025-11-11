Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson on the anniversary of the city's liberation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson on the third anniversary of the city's liberation, reports UNN.

The President of Ukraine published a photo near the stella at the entrance to Kherson on his Telegram channel.

"Glory to Ukraine!" - stated in the caption to the photo of the Head of State.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published data on over a thousand cultural valuables stolen by the invaders in occupied Kherson

Let's add

Zelenskyy also published a video of the awards ceremony on the occasion of the third anniversary of the liberation of Kherson.

Today we celebrate a very important day – the third anniversary of the expulsion of Russian occupiers from Kherson. I awarded state awards to people of different professions – military and civilian – who all in Kherson serve their state - emphasized the President.

Let us remind you

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, three years after the liberation of Kherson, prosecutors, who began to record the crimes of the Russian military in the first days after the liberation, recorded 36,827 crimes against peace, human security and international legal order in the region, 41 people were convicted, 3 received life imprisonment, and 1990 Ukrainians, including 44 children.