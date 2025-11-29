Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is time to change the basic documents regarding Ukraine's defense, including the country's defense plan, and he agreed with the head of the Ministry of Defense, Denys Shmyhal, that the minister will prepare detailed proposals for changes and submit them for government approval, writes UNN.

Report by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. Several key elements. It is time to change the basic documents regarding Ukraine's defense, in particular the defense plan of our state. The course of hostilities has shown what should become updated priorities. We agreed that Denys will prepare detailed proposals for changes and submit them to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for approval. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President also reported that the Minister of Defense reported on business trips to Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, "protection measures." "Separately, we discussed the protection of critical infrastructure, the allocation of appropriate resources," he said.

"It is important that the government and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine fully provide the necessary funding for the purchase of, in particular, drones for combat brigades, and yesterday financed another monthly tranche of subventions for combat brigades in the amount of UAH 4.3 billion. Also, UAH 8 billion was additionally allocated to finance the Drone Line," Zelenskyy noted.

