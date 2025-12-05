$42.180.02
UAH 2.8 trillion allocated for the army in the 2026 budget: the government promises to maintain full payments to military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

In 2026, the security and defense sector will receive UAH 2.8 trillion, of which UAH 1.4 trillion will go to military personnel's monetary allowance. The government assures that payments to military personnel will be made in full without delays.

UAH 2.8 trillion allocated for the army in the 2026 budget: the government promises to maintain full payments to military personnel

During a parliamentary address, the government confirmed that in 2026, the security and defense sector will receive UAH 2.8 trillion, of which UAH 1.4 trillion will be allocated to military salaries. Payments are promised to be made in full. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The official emphasized that the 2026 budget allocates UAH 2.8 trillion to the security and defense sector.

UAH 2.8 trillion is allocated to the security and defense sector, of which 1.4 trillion is for monetary support

- stated Yulia Svyrydenko.

Meanwhile, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal emphasized: "We have not had and do not have delays in payments to the military. This will continue next year."

Also, Shmyhal announced that today the government will consider a draft law from the Ministry of Defense regarding the introduction of additional changes to the contract form of service. According to him, after the document is adopted, in parliament "we can start with a contract form that will also provide for other conditions for servicemen."

And he added: "Regarding monetary support as such, separate institutional and legislative changes are needed here so that we can work on this. We have worked with the relevant committee, discussed this issue. We will look for options, but now we are focusing on the contract form."

The government assures that all payments to the military will continue to be made in full and without delays, and changes in contract service should improve conditions for servicemen.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to ask European allies for help in raising the salaries of Ukrainian servicemen. This comes against the backdrop of reduced spending on military salaries in the draft State Budget for 2026.

Alla Kiosak

