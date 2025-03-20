Zelenskyy called on the EU to make it impossible for one member country to block decisions
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine stated that the EU should create mechanisms to prevent decisions from being blocked by one member country. This applies, in particular, to the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech to the European Council, stated that Europe should develop mechanisms to prevent one EU member country from blocking a decision adopted by an absolute majority. He emphasized that this primarily concerns the processes surrounding our country's accession to the European Union, according to an UNN correspondent.
It is sad to say this, but some pressure is needed in Europe itself to ensure that everything promised actually happens. I am referring to the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and the resolution of some basic issues for European unity
The head of state emphasized that it is simply un-European when one person blocks decisions that are important for the entire continent or that have already been agreed upon. He also reminded that Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements, but now there are serious difficulties with opening the first and, of course, other negotiating clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU.
"European efforts, which should contribute to greater security and peace, are also constantly hampered. And I think that's wrong. Europe must have a way to prevent individual participants from blocking what is needed for everyone," Zelenskyy emphasized.
He added that if Europe wants to become stronger in global competition, its member countries must also work to make the decision-making process in Europe faster, more flexible, and more efficient. And this should apply to many areas - politics, defense, economics, industry, or in any other area.
"Europe needs speed in decision-making and clear instruments to protect against unnecessary blockages," the President of Ukraine summarized.
Supplement
It also became known that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas stated before the bloc's summit that the EU is currently working on a "realistic" plan for 5 billion euros for ammunition for Ukraine, "if we cannot decide right now for the entire next year", against the background of a proposal for aid of up to 40 billion euros for Kyiv.