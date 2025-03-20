Zelenskyy called on the EU to make it impossible for one member country to block decisions

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16947 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107716 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169237 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106629 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343152 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173543 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144851 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196122 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124850 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin
April 3, 01:52 PM • 38413 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38413 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA
April 3, 03:43 PM • 85994 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85994 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan
April 3, 03:47 PM • 23966 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23966 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11904 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show
April 3, 04:23 PM • 20823 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20823 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16947 views

07:36 PM • 16947 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA
April 3, 03:43 PM • 86020 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86020 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107716 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169237 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine
April 3, 01:03 PM • 160277 views

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160277 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show
April 3, 04:23 PM • 20850 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20850 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan
April 3, 03:47 PM • 23989 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23989 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin
April 3, 01:52 PM • 38437 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38437 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47276 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time
April 3, 10:44 AM • 135843 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135843 views
Zelenskyy called on the EU to make it impossible for one member country to block decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11550 views

The President of Ukraine stated that the EU should create mechanisms to prevent decisions from being blocked by one member country. This applies, in particular, to the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Zelenskyy called on the EU to make it impossible for one member country to block decisions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech to the European Council, stated that Europe should develop mechanisms to prevent one EU member country from blocking a decision adopted by an absolute majority. He emphasized that this primarily concerns the processes surrounding our country's accession to the European Union, according to an UNN correspondent.

It is sad to say this, but some pressure is needed in Europe itself to ensure that everything promised actually happens. I am referring to the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and the resolution of some basic issues for European unity

- Zelenskyy explained his opinion.

The head of state emphasized that it is simply un-European when one person blocks decisions that are important for the entire continent or that have already been agreed upon. He also reminded that Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements, but now there are serious difficulties with opening the first and, of course, other negotiating clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The EU, at the level of 26 leaders, adopted a statement on Ukraine amid Hungary's opposition: what's in the conclusions20.03.25, 16:22 • 174660 views

"European efforts, which should contribute to greater security and peace, are also constantly hampered. And I think that's wrong. Europe must have a way to prevent individual participants from blocking what is needed for everyone," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that if Europe wants to become stronger in global competition, its member countries must also work to make the decision-making process in Europe faster, more flexible, and more efficient. And this should apply to many areas - politics, defense, economics, industry, or in any other area.

"Europe needs speed in decision-making and clear instruments to protect against unnecessary blockages," the President of Ukraine summarized.

Supplement

It also became known that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas stated before the bloc's summit that the EU is currently working on a "realistic" plan for 5 billion euros for ammunition for Ukraine, "if we cannot decide right now for the entire next year", against the background of a proposal for aid of up to 40 billion euros for Kyiv.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
