At the EU summit, they expect to hear from Zelenskyy "his feeling" of the conversation with Trump - Kallas
Kyiv • UNN
At the EU summit, they expect to hear from Zelenskyy about his conversation with Trump. They will also discuss what else can be done for Ukraine and their own defense.
Today at the EU summit, there are expectations to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about "his feeling of the conversation" with US President Donald Trump, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, arriving at the meeting, writes UNN.
First, we will discuss Ukraine, and I really want to hear from President Zelenskyy the news and his feeling of yesterday's conversation with President Trump
"I very much welcome President Trump's announcement that the US is trying to find additional air defenses for Ukraine, this is extremely important," said the head of EU diplomacy.
According to her, "today we are discussing what else we can do for Ukraine, as well as for our own defense".
