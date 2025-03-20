Kallas: EU is currently working on a €5 billion plan for ammunition for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The EU's head of diplomacy has called for swift action. A plan to allocate €5 billion for ammunition for Ukraine is being considered as an urgent need.
EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas stated before the bloc's summit that the EU is currently working on a "realistic" plan for 5 billion euros for ammunition for Ukraine, "if we cannot decide right now for the entire next year", against the backdrop of a proposal for aid of up to 40 billion euros for Kyiv, writes UNN.
Details
"It is important to have tangible results. If we cannot decide right now for the entire next year, let's decide for the short term, which is Ukraine's urgent need for ammunition right now," said Kallas.
"A realistic plan would be 5 billion euros for ammunition, and that is what we are actually working on right now," the EU's chief diplomat indicated.
Thus, she commented on the initiative for new aid for Ukraine up to 40 billion euros.
At the same time, Kallas indicated that "if you listen to the leaders' statements, the support is very large". "And therefore, this also needs to be seen in deeds, in numbers, in real ammunition that Ukraine needs. Therefore, I really hope that we will move forward with this," she said.
